Ladybug Resource Group / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Ladybug Resource Group Outlines Strategic Roadmap and Key Milestones for Fiscal Q4 2026 Through Q4 2027

30.09.2026 / 15:20 CET/CEST

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Company Details: Priorities for Expanding Manufacturing Capabilities Beyond EV, Advancing Strategic M&A Program, and Diversifying Its Business TULSA, OK - September 30, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. (OTC: LBRG) (“Ladybug” or the“Company”) today outlined its strategic roadmap and key milestones for the coming fiscal quarters, detailing management's priorities for expanding the Company's manufacturing capabilities beyond its core EV-focused operations, advancing its strategic M&A program, and diversifying its business. The roadmap below reflects current management priorities and intentions as of the date of this release. Timing, sequencing, and outcomes are subject to change based on market conditions, Board approval, due diligence, financing availability, regulatory factors, and other considerations, and no item described below should be construed as a guarantee of completion. Fiscal Q4 2026 and Q1 2027 (October 2026 Through March 2027): Foundation, Screening, and Initial Execution

Continue evaluating and, where appropriate, advance, acquisition opportunities identified through the Company's M&A program, with an emphasis on targets that diversify revenue across end markets and geographies.

Commission a feasibility study evaluating additional manufacturing capacity beyond the Company's existing automotive-focused operations, including potential locations in North America and Southeast Asia, to support supply chain diversification.

Begin technical qualification and customer conversations for precision manufacturing applications beyond EV production, including AI data center infrastructure components and industrial robotics and automation parts.

Advance discussions with private investment firms toward a term sheet for potential long-term financing to support the Company's growth strategy.

Progress toward completion of an acquisition arising from the M&A program and/or a financing transaction, where terms are agreed and subject to due diligence outcomes; there can be no assurance either will be completed on this timeline or at all. Select a site and begin planning for potential new manufacturing capacity, pending the outcome of the feasibility study. Q2 2027: Build and Scale

Begin facility construction or leasehold improvement at a selected site, contingent on permitting and financing availability, if the feasibility study supports moving forward.

Scale precision manufacturing pilot programs for AI infrastructure and robotics components toward dedicated production capacity, subject to customer demand validation. Continue integration of any acquisition completed in the prior period, with progress reported to the Board. Q3 and Q4 2027: Operate and Reassess

Bring any new manufacturing capacity to operational status and begin serving customers in relevant end markets.

Ramp precision manufacturing output for AI infrastructure and robotics components toward a meaningful share of the Company's overall production mix, reducing reliance on traditional automotive tooling alone.

Reassess capital allocation between organic capital expenditure and further M&A, and prepare an updated strategic roadmap for fiscal 2028 reflecting results to date. Revisit the feasibility of a secondary or dual listing in the Asia-Pacific region, in light of the Company's growing investor base in that region. Management Commentary Mr. Shicai Li, CEO of the manufacturing division, stated, "At JingDiao, we have purposefully developed our roadmap with the full intention of responding to global market conditions and demands to create changes meaningful to our customers, investors, and shareholders.” About Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. is a US-listed company focused on the intersection of advanced manufacturing and industrial AI. Through its Guangzhou Jingdiao Automotive Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd. division, the Company provides digitally managed supply chain solutions for the global automotive and precision engineering industries, led by management with deep roots in world-class manufacturing excellence. Stay connected:

Website: Ladybug Resource Group Inc.

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Warren Booth

Ladybug Resource Group, Inc.

1408 S. Denver Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74119

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+1 918-727-7137 Website: | X (formerly Twitter): @LadybugResource | LinkedIn | Instagram Safe Harbor Statement This news release contains forward-looking statements which are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements describing the Company's future plans, objectives, or goals, including the roadmap and milestones described above, and statements using words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as“believes,”“anticipates,”“expects,”“estimates,”“may,”“could,”“would,”“will,”“plan,” or“intend.” Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although based on currently available information, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including the Company's ability to identify, negotiate, and complete acquisitions on favorable terms or at all, the successful integration of any acquired business, the Company's ability to complete any financing transaction on favorable terms or at all, the outcome of any feasibility study and the Company's ability to develop new manufacturing capacity on the timeline or in the manner described or at all, the performance of the Company's manufacturing operations, and general economic and market conditions. Although the Company believes the assumptions and factors used in preparing forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which speaks only as of the date of this news release. None of the priorities or milestones described in this release should be construed as a commitment or a guarantee of future results. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as required by law. View the original release on

News Source: Ladybug Resource Group

30.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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