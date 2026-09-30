EUR 126 Million Cash Inflow At Kontron And New CTO
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Kontron AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
EUR 126 Million Cash Inflow at Kontron and New CTO
30.09.2026 / 15:32 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Linz, Austria – September 30, 2026 – Kontron , a leading global IoT technology company, announces two recent developments: The EUR 126 million payment by congatec in connection with the deconsolidation of the module business was received in the third quarter of 2026. At the same time, Dr.-Ing. Martin Rausch has been appointed to the Executive Board of Kontron AG, effective September 30, 2026, and will assume responsibility for technology as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). The EUR 126 million payment strengthens Kontron's financial position and provides additional flexibility for further growth. Kontron will once again selectively evaluate strategic acquisitions in the Software + Solutions segment. With the appointment of Dr. Martin Rausch to the Executive Board, Kontron is also strengthening its technological and operational leadership. Martin Rausch brings around 25 years of international industry and management experience, including more than ten years in Managing Director, CTO and COO roles. Prior to joining Kontron, he held senior management positions at Siemens Healthineers, General Electric and TGW. Further Information: For further information, please visit Follow Kontron:
All rights reserved. Kontron is a trademark or registered trademark of Kontron AG. All data is for information purposes only and not guaranteed for legal purposes. Information in this press release has been carefully checked and is believed to be accurate; however, no responsibility is assumed for inaccuracies.
30.09.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Kontron AG
|Industriezeile 35
|4020 Linz
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 (732) 7664 - 0
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|align="left" valign="top">ISIN:
|AT0000A0E9W5
|WKN:
|A0X9EJ
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; BX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|LEI Code:
|5299002PSXXMVHB26433
|EQS News ID:
|2408098
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2408098 30.09.2026 CET/CEST
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