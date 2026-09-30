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EUR 126 Million Cash Inflow At Kontron And New CTO


2026-09-30 10:18:04
(MENAFN- EQS Group)
Kontron AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
EUR 126 Million Cash Inflow at Kontron and New CTO
30.09.2026 / 15:32 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Linz, Austria – September 30, 2026 – Kontron , a leading global IoT technology company, announces two recent developments: The EUR 126 million payment by congatec in connection with the deconsolidation of the module business was received in the third quarter of 2026. At the same time, Dr.-Ing. Martin Rausch has been appointed to the Executive Board of Kontron AG, effective September 30, 2026, and will assume responsibility for technology as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). The EUR 126 million payment strengthens Kontron's financial position and provides additional flexibility for further growth. Kontron will once again selectively evaluate strategic acquisitions in the Software + Solutions segment. With the appointment of Dr. Martin Rausch to the Executive Board, Kontron is also strengthening its technological and operational leadership. Martin Rausch brings around 25 years of international industry and management experience, including more than ten years in Managing Director, CTO and COO roles. Prior to joining Kontron, he held senior management positions at Siemens Healthineers, General Electric and TGW. Further Information: For further information, please visit Follow Kontron:
  • Kontron on LinkedIn
  • News about Kontron can also be found in the official Kontron blog
About Kontron Kontron AG (, ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) is a leading IoT technology company. For more than 20 years, Kontron has been supporting companies from a wide range of industries to achieve their business goals with intelligent solutions. From automated industrial operations, smarter and safer transport to advanced communications, connectivity, medical, and energy solutions, the company delivers technologies that add value for its customers. Kontron is listed on the SDAX® and TecDAX® of the German Stock Exchange and employs around 6,500 employees in over 20 countries worldwide. Media Contact
Alexandra Kentros
Kontron AG - Communications
Tel: +49 151 151 938 81
...
Leon-Philipp Kleiss
Kontron AG – Investor Relations
Tel: +43 664 60191 5153
...

Jan Lauer
Profil Marketing OHG
Tel: +49 531 387 33-18
...




All rights reserved. Kontron is a trademark or registered trademark of Kontron AG. All data is for information purposes only and not guaranteed for legal purposes. Information in this press release has been carefully checked and is believed to be accurate; however, no responsibility is assumed for inaccuracies.

30.09.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group

Language: English
Company: Kontron AG
Industriezeile 35
4020 Linz
Austria
Phone: +43 (732) 7664 - 0
E-mail: ...
Internet: align="left" valign="top">ISIN: AT0000A0E9W5
WKN: A0X9EJ
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; BX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
LEI Code: 5299002PSXXMVHB26433
EQS News ID: 2408098

End of News EQS News Service

2408098 30.09.2026 CET/CEST

MENAFN30092026004691010666ID1111739937



EQS Group

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