NDTV World Summit To Convene Global Dialogue For 'A World Between Orders' On Oct 22-23, PM Modi To Participate

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) The NDTV is set to hold its upcoming World Summit 2026 in the national capital next month, on October 22 and 23, and will see many eclectic and influential personalities, including the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra, Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath and many more attending the two-day programme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to headline the two-day event, much like the previous two editions, laying the contours of the Summit -- setting the stage for two days of conversations with some of the most consequential voices in geopolitics, global strategy, business and economy and a host of other domains.

This year, the theme of the NDTV World Summit is 'A World Between Orders', reflecting the great uncertainty of our times and also whether our existing political and institutional imagination is keeping pace with that change or not.

The Summit will bring together many distinct and distinguished voices, including Swarnim Wagle, Federal Minister of Finance of Nepal; Sanjay Malhotra, RBI Governor; Swami Sarvapriyananda, Minister and Spiritual Leader, Vedanta Society of New York; Nikhil Kamath, Zerodha Founder; and Mike Walsh, Futurist and AI Specialist.

The two-day programme will span geopolitics and global strategy, monetary policy and global economy, economics and enterprise, artificial intelligence and the future of work, spirituality and philosophy, and the increasingly consequential relationship between technology and humanity, bringing many new and informed perspectives.

"The Summit will bring together a constellation of global voices and critical changemakers from politics and diplomacy, business and economics, technology and science, culture and society -- people whose ideas, decisions and work are shaping the direction in which the world moves," the NDTV said in a statement.

"The intention is not simply to assemble influence. It is to bring different forms of influence into conversation with one another. It will spotlight a wide spectrum of interdependent questions that ring the modern world," it added.

The previous 2025 edition, held on October 17 and 18, brought together the rare presence of two sitting Prime Ministers and two former Prime Ministers -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott.

"The 2026 edition of NDTV World Summit is being curated with the same ambition and an even wider global canvas," it said.