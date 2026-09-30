PM Modi, US President Trump Hold 'Productive Conversation', Review Bilateral Cooperation Across Key Sectors

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke with US President Donald Trump over phone, reviewing bilateral cooperation in trade, defence, energy and critical technologies sectors.

Reaffirming their commitment to take the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership forward, the two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international issues, including efforts to promote global peace and security.

"Had a productive conversation with President Trump. We reviewed our bilateral cooperation in trade, defence, energy, critical technologies and other areas. We agreed to maintain close engagement to take our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership forward," PM Modi posted on X after the phone call.

"We also exchanged views on regional and international issues, including ongoing efforts to advance global peace and security," he added.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and agreed to maintain close engagement to deepen cooperation for the benefit of the people of both countries.

"The leaders also exchanged views on regional and international developments and discussed ongoing efforts to promote global peace and security. Both leaders agreed to remain in touch," the PMO stated.

As reported by IANS earlier, senior officials in the US administration have outlined an ambitious roadmap for expanding India-US ties, signalling that Washington is working towards a Presidential visit to India early next year and sees New Delhi as one of its closest strategic partners.

In June, in separate exclusive interviews with IANS at the White House, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor described the relationship as stronger than ever, highlighting growing cooperation in trade, defence, energy, critical technologies and the Indo-Pacific.

Rubio said the administration was working towards Trump's visit to India next year.

"I look forward to returning myself before the end of the year and setting up a presidential visit in the early parts of next year," he said.

Asked if the visit would take place next year, Rubio replied: "We're hoping. That's what we're working towards sometime early next year to have the President come."

The officials underscored the importance of the personal relationship between Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"India is such a close partner and ally of the United States, and the relationship between the Prime Minister and the President couldn't be closer, which I think is really important in diplomacy," Rubio said.

Gor described the relationship between the two leaders as "one of the big anchors" of India-US ties.

"The President and Prime Minister are great friends, and that's something that goes back years ago, and it's something that will continue to go years ahead," he said.

He also praised PM Modi's leadership, saying, "He is incredibly dynamic. He's incredibly hands-on, and he's results-driven."

"In a way, I see a lot of similarities between him and President Trump, because they both love being hands-on and getting things done and accomplishing things fast."

Rubio and Gor also pointed to the broadening scope of bilateral cooperation.

"I think we have so much aligned and in common that we can build and work on together our interests on economics, on supply chains, on critical minerals, on energy, on security, on freedom of navigation," Rubio said.

"We're aligned on so many things."