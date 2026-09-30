Hero's Journey To Open In Dubai This November

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai's first fitness studio built around your data, with coaching at every step. Borderless Finance. AI-Native. Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap. Join the waiting list. Earn -p fetchpriority="high" decoding="async" class="CToWUd aligncenter" src="#" width="371" height="208" data-bit="iit" /> September 2026, Dubai, UAE – Hero's Journey, the region's first fitness studio built around your data, will open its first international location in Dubai's Al Quoz this November. Founded by Iliyas Issatayev, Hero's Journey was created around a simple conviction: access to equipment alone does not give people a plan, the confidence to follow it or a clear way to understand their progress. The Dubai launch marks the next chapter for the brand, led locally by Iliyas's brother, Miras Ibraimov, UAE Operations Founder and Master Franchisee, who identified a clear opportunity for a more structured, coach-led training experience in the city. The 20,000 sq ft studio brings strength, HIIT Bootcamp, functional HIIT, Metcon and Reform together under one membership, with every session coach-led and every member's training shaped by their own progress. The combination is deliberate. Hero's Journey is built on one formula – better results come from training that is both effective and consistent, and effective training takes more than one kind of work. “Hero's Journey was founded to help people understand their training, not simply complete a workout,” says Iliyas Issatayev, Founder of Hero's Journey.“As we take the brand beyond our home market, Dubai is a natural first international chapter: a city with an ambitious fitness culture and an appetite for ideas that make wellbeing more personal.” “Dubai's fitness scene is full of choice, but there is an opportunity to make the experience feel more connected,” says Miras Ibraimov, UAE Operations Founder and Master Franchisee of Hero's Journey.“We are bringing together data-informed training, expert coaching and four complementary ways to move, so members have a clearer sense of how to train today and where they can go next. -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd aligncenter" src="#" width="348" height="195" data-bit="iit" /> Training That Learns from Every Workout Every member's journey begins at the Assessment Centre, where a first session establishes their baseline across strength, endurance, body composition and cardiovascular fitness. From there, every weight, rep and heart-rate reading helps build a clearer picture of how they train, what they are ready for and what should come next. Hero's Journey's progress system uses that training history to shape future recommendations, while coaches bring the judgment and encouragement that data alone cannot provide. Members receive personalised weights, intensity targets and station-by-station guidance, then repeat their assessment every eight weeks to see exactly what has changed. Five Ways to Progress: Hero's Journey's Dubai studio will offer a complete, multi-modal training experience through four core formats: Strength: Upper Body and Legs & Glutes classes designed to build confidence, control and progressive strength. Bootcamp: High-energy HIIT sessions combining treadmill intervals, free weights and bodyweight work. Metcon: Functional conditioning classes focused on movement quality, power and endurance. Reform: Slow, controlled HJ Reformers training that builds deep strength, stability and better movement. Assessment Centre: Baseline testing, body composition scans, VO2 max and strength benchmarks that show members exactly where they stand, and where they can go next.

The studio is designed for every version of fitness: the person returning after a break, the beginner learning to lift, the busy professional looking for a sustainable routine, or the experienced athlete seeking more structure.

Hero's Journey is not built around a short-term transformation. It is a long-term training programme designed to help members understand their effort, build consistency and see how far they have come.

Founding-memberships are now open and the first studio experiences will be announced in the lead-up to the November opening.

Hero's Journey is located at Warehouse No. 9, 7B Street, Al Quoz Industrial Area 1, Dubai. For more information and founding-member access, visit herosjourney and follow @herosjourney.