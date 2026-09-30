EGA And Gulftainer Sign Agreement To Expand Aluminium Exports From UAE's East Coast

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, September 2026: Emirates Global Aluminium, the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates outside oil and gas, and Gulftainer, a leading global integrated trade infrastructure solutions provider, have signed a strategic agreement to expand aluminium exports from the UAE's East Coast. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The agreement is part of EGA's strategy to further strengthen the efficiency and resilience of its outbound logistics, supporting the company's continued growth and its ability to serve customers in global markets. EGA's aluminium is the biggest made-in-the-UAE export after oil and gas.

Under the agreement, EGA will route up to 250 thousand tonnes of aluminium from the UAE's East Coast in the first year, increasing to up to 300 thousand tonnes in the second year. Volumes could increase further in subsequent years.

Gulftainer will further develop port capabilities to accommodate EGA's requirements.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, said:“EGA is the biggest 'premium aluminium' producer in the world, and our customers in more than 50 countries need our metal. We have already made considerable progress diversifying our outbound logistics to ensure reliable deliveries. Today's agreement with Gulftainer is another important step forward.”

Farid Belbouab, Group CEO of Gulftainer, said:“This agreement goes far beyond logistics – it is about building resilience for UAE trade. By enabling Emirates Global Aluminium's increasing logistics demand through the UAE's East Coast, we are providing a strategic, efficient and reliable gateway to global markets. It underscores Gulftainer's fully integrated platform in serving the nation's most strategic industries.”

EGA supplies aluminium to more than 400 customers in over 50 countries worldwide. In 2025, EGA sold more than 2.83 million tonnes of cast metal.

About EGA:Since 1975, when it was founded as Dubai Aluminium by His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum,Emirates Global Aluminium has been innovating aluminium to make modern life possible.Today EGA is the world's biggest 'premium aluminium' producer and the largest industrial company in the UnitedArab Emirates outside the oil and gas industry.

EGA is equally-owned by Mubadala Investment Company of Abu Dhabi and the Investment Corporation ofDubai. It is the largest company jointly owned by the two Emirates.

EGA is an integrated aluminium producer, with operations from alumina refining to the production of cast primaryaluminium and recycling. EGA operates aluminium smelters in Jebel Ali and Al Taweelah in the United ArabEmirates, an alumina refinery in Al Taweelah, an aluminium recycling plant in Al Taweelah, a speciality foundry inhigh strength recycled aluminium in Germany, a recycling plant in the United States, and two recycling plants inItaly.

EGA's aluminium is the second largest made-in-the UAE export after oil and gas. In 2025, EGA sold 2.84 milliontonnes of cast metal. EGA is the only UAE producer and makes the UAE the fifth largest aluminium producingnation in the world.

EGA has more than 400 customers in over 50 countries. In 2025, value-added products accounted for 81 percent of EGA's cast metal sales.

EGA's aluminium is primarily used in the construction, automotive, packaging, aerospace and electronicsindustries.

Around 10 per cent of EGA's aluminium production is sold in the UAE to around 20 downstream aluminiumcompanies that make products with EGA's aluminium. The growing broader aluminium sector in the UAEsupports more than 56,000 jobs. EGA itself employs over 7,000 of these people including more than 1,300 UAENationals.

EGA has focused on technology development for over 30 years. EGA has used its own technology for everysmelter expansion since the 1990s and has retrofitted all its older production lines. In 2016 EGA became the firstUAE industrial company to licence its core industrial process technology internationally.

As a corporate citizen of the UAE, EGA aspires in all its operations to be measured amongst the world's leadingmetals and mining companies in meeting its environmental and social responsibilities. In 2017, EGA became thefirst Middle East headquartered company to join the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative, a global programme tofoster greater sustainability and transparency in the aluminium industry. In 2019, EGA's Al Taweelah site becamethe first in the Middle East to receive certification from ASI for its sustainability practices and performance. EGA'sJebel Ali site was certified in 2021. Al Taweelah alumina refinery was certified later in 2023. EGA's Germanspeciality foundry was certified in 2023, before its acquisition by EGA.

In 2021, EGA began production of CelestiAL solar aluminium, produced with solar power from the MohammedBin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park on the outskirts of Dubai. EGA is the first company in the world to makealuminium commercially using the power of the sun.

EGA was formed in 2014 through the merger of Dubai Aluminium and Emirates Aluminium.EGA's Jebel Ali aluminium smelter began production as DUBAL in 1979. At almost five square kilometres, thissite is five times bigger than Dubai Mall.

EMAL started production in 2009 and its Al Taweelah aluminium smelter was the largest single-site aluminiumsmelter in the world when completed. EGA's Al Taweelah site is five times bigger than Al Maryah Island at sixsquare kilometres.

EGA began production at Al Taweelah alumina refinery in April 2019. EGA's alumina refinery is the first in theUAE and only the second in the Middle East. The project reduces the UAE's dependence on imported aluminaand supplies over 46 per cent of EGA's needs.

About Gulftainer:Founded in the Emirate of Sharjah, in the UAE, in 1976, Gulftainer (GT) evolved from a pioneering port operatorinto a global trade infrastructure company, enabling the seamless movement of goods through integrated ports,logistics, industrial ecosystems and maritime services. As global supply chains become increasinglyinterconnected and complex, businesses require more than standalone infrastructure. They need trusted partnerscapable of connecting every stage of the supply chain with reliability, efficiency and certainty.

Gulftainer addresses this challenge by developing integrated trade ecosystems that strengthen connectivity,improve resilience and enable sustainable economic growth. Today, Gulftainer operates through fourcomplementary business platforms: GT Ports develops and operates world-class gateway ports and marineterminals; GT Logistics delivers integrated logistics, freight forwarding, contract logistics and multimodaltransport solutions; GT Parks develops large-scale logistics parks, bonded zones, industrial parks and integratedtrade ecosystems; GT Lines connects global markets through liner shipping and maritime services, integratingocean transportation with Gulftainer's port and inland logistics network.

Together, these four platforms create a unified trade ecosystem that enables cargo to move more efficiently,supply chains to become more resilient, and businesses to access markets with greater confidence.Rooted in Sharjah and driven by global ambition, Gulftainer continues to invest in the infrastructure, connectivityand partnerships that shape the future of international trade.Gulftainer. Where Trade Works.