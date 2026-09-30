Can The Middle East Become A Bigger Driver Of Accenture's Growth?

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – September, 2026: The Middle East could play an increasingly important role in Accenture's growth strategy as investors look for evidence that artificial intelligence is creating sustained demand for its services, according to Nagham Hassan, Market Analyst at etoro MENA.Accenture is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter and full-year financial results on Thursday, 1 October. Alongside its quarterly performance, investors will be watching the company's outlook for signs that AI projects are developing into longer-term contracts.For a company that helps businesses and governments implement software, migrate to the cloud and modernise their operations, generative AI presents both an opportunity and a challenge. While it creates demand for new technology services, it also raises questions about how much routine coding and advisory work clients will continue to need.Nagham Hassan, Market Analyst at etoro MENA, said:“The question for investors is whether AI will expand Accenture's business or reduce demand for some of the work it traditionally provides. A steady quarter would be reassuring, but the outlook will matter more. Investors want evidence that companies are moving beyond AI experiments and committing to projects that generate lasting revenue.”The Middle East remains a relatively small part of Accenture's global business, but recent disruption has highlighted its exposure to regional uncertainty. In its third-quarter earnings call, the company reported an approximately $100 million revenue impact relative to expectations from the regional conflict, split evenly between its Middle East operations and indirect effects outside the region.Despite these pressures, Accenture has continued to strengthen its regional partnerships. In May, HUMAIN, the Saudi Public Investment Fund company, named Accenture a strategic reinvention and AI partner to help scale AI capabilities across the Kingdom. In September, Accenture signed a six-year agreement with Amazon Web Services to accelerate cloud, data and AI adoption across the Middle East.Hassan added:“These partnerships suggest Accenture continues to see a long-term opportunity in the Gulf's digital transformation. Governments and businesses need support to modernise existing systems, move to the cloud and integrate AI into their operations. That creates an opportunity for Accenture to show where its expertise adds value as the technology evolves.”For investors, the next test will be whether these partnerships translate into sustained client spending and measurable revenue growth.“The Middle East will not transform Accenture's financial performance overnight,” Hassan concluded.“But it offers the company an important opportunity to demonstrate that AI can create new consulting work. The focus now is on turning that opportunity into contracts and results.” Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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