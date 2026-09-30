Lenovo AI Express With NVIDIA Accelerates Path To Hybrid AI Factory In Weeks

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New Quick-Start Program Speeds Order-to-Ship to 15 Days for Validated, Right-Sized AI Factory Configurations, Helping Customers Move from AI Strategy to Operations Faster

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, SEPTEMBER, 2026 - Lenovo today announced Lenovo AI Express, a new accelerated path to production AI that removes deployment complexities by giving customers of all sizes quicker return on their AI investment.

According to Lenovo's 2026 CIO Playbook, organizations moving from AI experimentation to scaled execution are expecting an average $2.78 return for every $1 invested, with 94% of enterprise respondents anticipating positive returns. Yet long lead times, integration complexity, and other readiness barriers can slow the path to realizing that value. In collaboration with NVIDIA, Lenovo AI Express addresses these barriers, combining rapid access to AI capacity with validated, right-sized configurations and services that simplify procurement, deployment and operations. Customers can start with a solution sized for today's workloads and budgets, then scale as agents, models, users, data and inference demands grow – with order-to-ship accelerating to 15 business days for eligible configurations1.

“Organizations are navigating today's complexity and constraints to get AI into production faster, looking for an approach that fits their current needs while giving them the ability to scale as those needs evolve,” said Ashley Gorakhpurwalla, President, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Lenovo.“Lenovo AI Express gives our customers an accelerated path to deploying AI infrastructure to fit their specifications while mitigating the risk of overbuilding or costly delays.”

“For customers looking for validated AI solutions that can be sourced, built, and delivered quickly, Lenovo AI Express provides a predictable way to configure, purchase and receive the infrastructure. CIO's can start their AI projects with the use case that matters now, then expand as their workloads, data requirements and AI maturity develop,” said Per Overgaard, General Manager, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Europe and META, Lenovo.“Lenovo is helping customers make that progression with the speed they need, the regional support they value, and the control their business demands.”

Start Faster, Scale with Confidence:

Small – From 15 Days: Supports focused AI inferencing for tens of users at 30+TPS2, with average model sizes from 7B – 70B, built on Lenovo ThinkSystem SR650a V4 and powered by two NVIDIA RTX 6000 PRO Blackwell Server Edition GPUs. Medium – From 20 Days: Supports higher-throughput inferencing and agentic AI for hundreds of users at 30+ TPS2, with average model sizes from 70B–400B, built on Lenovo ThinkSystem SR675 V3 and powered by eight NVIDIA RTX 6000 PRO Blackwell Server Edition GPUs. Large – From 25 Days: Supports full-scale generative AI models serving thousands of users2 across a wide range of workloads and interactivity levels, with up to a trillion parameters and enterprise-scale deployments, built on Lenovo ThinkSystem SR680a V4 and powered by NVIDIA HGX B300.

Lenovo AI Express is a streamlined path to the Lenovo Hybrid AI Factory with NVIDIALenovo Hybrid AI Factory with NVIDIA, helping customers achieve more predictable deployment and access to production capacity, backed by Lenovo's highly-ranked secure supply chain. They can choose from three validated quick-start configurations based on their model, user and throughput requirements matched to each level of AI demand

Across configurations, Lenovo AI Express also supports the latest CPU technologies from AMD and Intel, giving customers a choice of validated technologies to meet their AI workload requirements. Customers can extend their chosen configuration with enterprise AI software based on their requirements, including Red Hat AI Factory with NVIDIA or NVIDIA AI Enterprise software. For additional AI data resilience, customers can include Veeam® Kasten to protect AI applications, data, models and pipelines

“As AI agents reshape every industry, enterprises need purpose-built infrastructure that can efficiently turn their data into intelligence,” said Chris Marriott, vice president of enterprise platforms at NVIDIA.“Lenovo AI Express combines Lenovo's validated systems with NVIDIA accelerated computing, networking and AI software into ready-to-ship solutions, giving organizations a faster path to deploy AI factories and scale as their workloads and demand for intelligence grow.”

Deploy and Operate with Confidence:

Lenovo AI Express extends beyond rapid access to capacity with a full range of services that accelerate deployment and simplify the AI factory lifecycle, from identifying uses cases and validating ROI through proofs of concepts to optimizing GPU environments for performance, utilization and cost efficiency. New Premier Support Plus for Servers add proactive and predictive support capabilities designed to identify issues earlier and help maintain operational continuity for mission-critical environments. Together, these capabilities provide everything customers need to move AI use cases into production using their own data.

Scale with Lenovo and Partner Ecosystem:

Lenovo is also expanding access to Lenovo AI Express through its global partner ecosystem, giving channel partners a simpler, faster and more predictable way to identify and pursue customer AI opportunities. Through the Lenovo 360 framework, partners can bring validated Lenovo Hybrid AI Factory configurations and capabilities to customers with support throughout the sales process. Availability, eligibility and ordering processes vary by region, with additional guidance provided locally.

Building on the success of Lenovo Top Choice Express, AI Express brings the same combination of configuration flexibility, clearer pricing and more predictable fulfilment to enterprise AI. It gives partners a more repeatable route to market, helping them turn customer interest into a validated, deployable solution without navigating a complex, bespoke process each time.

“Top Choice Express has already helped partners respond to mainstream infrastructure demand with a more predictable combination of configuration flexibility, pricing and fulfilment, and AI Express extends that value proposition into enterprise AI.” says Ilenia Lupi, Europe Channel Leader, Lenovo.“Our partners meet demand with greater confidence as they offer their customers a clear starting point for AI with a practical route to deployment.”

“Lenovo Top Choice Express helps us bundle the right Lenovo devices into that wider solution with greater consistency and certainty,” said Rohil Dattani, Managing Director, Ballicom.“In an unpredictable market, that stability supports business continuity for Ballicom and a smoother experience for the customers we serve.”

About Lenovo:

Lenovo is a US$83 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #153 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Guided by its vision of“Smarter Technology for All”, Lenovo is executing a Hybrid AI strategy that spans Personal AI – one personal AI, multiple devices; and Enterprise AI – helping customers turn data into insights and value. This strategy is delivered through the Group's commitment to world-class innovation and a full-stack AI portfolio, including devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets, accessories), infrastructure solutions (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), as well as software, solutions, and services. With a global footprint spanning more than 20 research and development locations and a global supply chain that includes more than 30 manufacturing sites across 11 markets, Lenovo is widely recognized for its operational excellence. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY).

LENOVO and THINKSYSTEM are trademarks of Lenovo. NVIDIA and RTX are trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation. AMD is a trademark of Advanced Micro Devices. Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2026 Lenovo Group Limited. All rights reserved.