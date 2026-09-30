FOREX Named Best CFD Broker MENA At The 2026 Global Forex Awards Retail

Regional recognition reflects FOREX's continued investment in trading technology, product innovation and locally relevant market support. Award follows a year of expanded CFD market access, including seven-day gold & oil trading, pre-IPO Market Cap CFDs and 24/5 access to more than 100 US share CFDs.

Dubai, UAE – September 2026: FOREX – a wholly owned subsidiary of StoneX Group Inc., a publicly traded financial services company listed on Nasdaq under the ticker SNEX – has been named Best CFD Broker – MENA at the 2026 Global Forex Awards – Retail, recognising its continued efforts to deliver a high-quality trading experience tailored to the needs of clients across the Middle East and North Africa. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Now in their eighth year, the Global Forex Awards – Retail commends brokers, fintech companies and trading providers that raise industry standards across areas including trading technology, customer service, platform innovation, market research, education and the overall client experience. The programme spans more than 100 global and regional categories and is determined through verified public voting.

The award comes during a period of continued product development at FOREX, as financial markets become increasingly shaped by events occurring beyond conventional exchange hours. The company has recently introduced XAU/USD 7-Day, a separate Gold CFD market enabling clients to trade throughout the week, including Saturdays and Sundays. As well as US Crude Oil 7-Day, a new Oil CFD market that allows clients to access oil markets during the weekend, in addition to standard weekday trading hours. It has also expanded continuous 24/5 access to more than 100 US share CFDs and added new global equities and thematic markets.

FOREX has further broadened its offering through Market Cap CFDs linked to companies including OpenAI and Anthropic, providing traders with exposure to potential changes in pre-IPO valuation expectations.

Together, these additions reflect growing demand for broader market access and greater flexibility as earnings announcements, geopolitical developments and macroeconomic news may increasingly move prices outside traditional trading sessions.

Alongside product expansion, FOREX continues to invest in its trading infrastructure, offering award-winning web and mobile platforms, professional-grade charting and analytical tools, integrated market intelligence and a stable environment designed to support active participation across global markets.

In the MENA region, that global capability is complemented by Arabic and English content, local client support, regional market analysis, educational webinars and daily market updates. This localised approach is intended to help clients interpret the relationship between international market movements and the economic, monetary and geopolitical developments most relevant to the region.

Commenting on the recognition, Ritu Singh, Regional Director at FOREX, said:“This award reflects the standard of experience we are working to build specifically for clients in the MENA region. Traders here are sophisticated, globally connected and increasingly active across multiple asset classes. Meeting their expectations requires resilient technology, relevant products, timely analysis and support that understands the region. This recognition reinforces our commitment to investing consistently across each of those areas while continuing to evolve alongside our clients and the markets they trade.”

The accolade builds on FOREX's previous industry recognition, including the Most Trusted Broker award at Forex Expo Dubai 2025, and adds to a wider record of awards for its platforms, mobile experience, market range and professional trading capabilities.

As market participation across the Middle East continues to develop, FOREX remains focused on combining global infrastructure with regional expertise, expanding the tools, products and insights available to traders while maintaining a consistent emphasis on reliability, transparency and client experience.

Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries.

FOREX is a trading name of GAIN Global Markets Inc. which is authorized and regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority under the Securities Investment Business Law of the Cayman Islands (as revised) with License number 25033.

GAIN Global Markets Inc. has its principal place of business at 30 Independence Blvd, Suite 300 (3rd floor), Warren, NJ 07059, USA., and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of StoneX Group Inc.

About StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders and investors to the global market ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high touch service and deep expertise. The company strives to be the one trusted partner to its clients, providing its network, product and services to allow them to pursue trading opportunities, manage their market risks, make investments and improve their business performance. A Fortune 100 company with a nearly 100-year track record, StoneX Group Inc. serves more than 50,000 commercial, institutional and payments clients, and more than 370,000 retail accounts, from nearly 80 offices across six continents.

About FOREX

FOREX is a trading name of GAIN Global Markets Inc. which is authorized and regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority under the Securities Investment Business Law of the Cayman Islands (as revised) with License number 25033. FOREX provides clients with access to more than 5,500 tradable markets and is one of the global market leaders in leveraged trading.

GAIN Global Markets Inc a wholly-owned subsidiary of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SNEX), a publicly traded company that meets the highest standards of corporate governance, financial reporting and disclosure..