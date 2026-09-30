India's Manufacturing Jobs Cross 2 Crore Mark, Adds 14 Lakh In FY25

Employment in India's registered manufacturing sector crossed the 2 crore mark in 2024-25, with factories adding more than 14 lakh people during the year, with output, value addition and capital investment expanding, according to the latest Annual Survey of Industries released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Wednesday. The estimated number of persons engaged in registered manufacturing rose to 2.10 crore in 2024-25 from 1.96 crore a year earlier, marking growth of 7.19 per cent. In absolute terms, the sector added about 14.08 lakh people during the year.

Broad-based Sectoral Growth

The employment expansion came alongside a 7.81 per cent rise in industrial output, suggesting that job creation broadly kept pace with the increase in production during the year. Gross Value Added (GVA), which measures the value created by manufacturers after accounting for inputs, increased at a faster 9.59 per cent, while total emoluments paid to employees rose 12.08 per cent. The combination is significant because it shows that the expansion in registered manufacturing was not confined to higher production alone, but was accompanied by additions to employment, employee compensation and productive capacity.

Manufacturing GVA increased to about Rs 26.94 lakh crore in 2024-25 from Rs 24.58 lakh crore in the previous year. Total output rose to around Rs 165.24 lakh crore from Rs 153.27 lakh crore. The monetary figures in the survey are reported at current prices.

Investment indicators also remained firm. Fixed capital increased 10.54 per cent, while invested capital - comprising fixed capital and physical working capital - expanded 11.10 per cent over the previous year. The number of registered manufacturing establishments rose 2.64 per cent to 2.67 lakh from 2.60 lakh, while the number of factories in operation increased to 2.19 lakh from 2.13 lakh.

State and Industry Highlights

Employment remained concentrated in a handful of states. Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana together accounted for around 56 per cent of total manufacturing employment in 2024-25. Tamil Nadu had the largest share at 14.99 per cent, followed by Maharashtra at 13.08 per cent and Gujarat at 12.99 per cent.

At the industry level, food products was the largest employer, engaging about 23.61 lakh people, followed by textiles at 17.57 lakh, basic metals at 15.82 lakh and motor vehicles at 14.80 lakh. Basic metals, motor vehicles, chemicals, pharmaceuticals and food products together generated more than 45 per cent of the country's registered manufacturing GVA, underscoring the concentration of value creation in a relatively small group of industries.

The ASI 2024-25 covers the financial year April 2024 to March 2025. Fieldwork for the survey was carried out between October 2025 and June 2026. (ANI)

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