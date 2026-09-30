Bihar Floods: CM Samrat Choudhary Surveys Affected Areas, Inspects Camps

CM Conducts Aerial Survey of Flood-Affected Regions

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary conducted an aerial survey today of the flood-affected areas in Bagaha, Bathna in Bairia block, Machhangawa in Yogapatti block, and Shivrajpur, Bankatwa and surrounding areas in Nautan block of West Champaran district to take stock of the situation. He also conducted an aerial survey of the broken embankment in the Hajalpur panchayat area under Maker block of Saran district. While traveling from Patna to West Champaran, he also conducted an aerial survey of the water levels of rivers and flood-affected areas, according to the release.

Inspection of Relief Camp and Victim Interaction

Following the aerial survey, the Chief Minister inspected the flood relief camp operating on the premises of PM Shri Rajkiyakrit Plus Two High School, Bathna, in Bairia block. He took stock of the community kitchen, medical camp, safe drinking water, toilets, animal relief camp, animal shed, and accommodation arrangements made for women and men. The Chief Minister himself served food to the people in the community kitchen. He also inspected the temporary Anganwadi children's camp operating in the camp, interacted with the children, and gathered information about their studies and available facilities, as per the release.

He assessed the availability of medicines and treatment arrangements in the medical camp. The Chief Minister interacted with the flood-affected people living in the relief camp, learned about their problems and requirements, and instructed officials for their prompt resolution.

The Chief Minister interacted with the flood-affected people living in the relief camp, learned about their problems and requirements, and assured them of their early resolution. He said that affected people should apprise public representatives and officials of their problems and needs so that immediate relief can be provided to them.

Review Meeting on Flood Relief Operations

After this, the Chief Minister held a review meeting regarding flood relief and rescue operations at the district-level control room located at PM Shri Rajkiyakrit Plus Two High School, Bathna. District Magistrate Taranjot Singh gave detailed information to the Chief Minister regarding flood-affected areas, the condition of embankments, relief and medical camps, and relief and rescue operations through the map of West Champaran district.

The District Magistrate apprised the Chief Minister regarding the flood situation in the district, water levels of rivers, condition of embankments, affected population, distribution of relief materials, relief and rescue operations, and deployment of NDRF and SDRF. During the meeting, Chandrashekhar Singh, Secretary of the Water Resources Department, gave information about the water levels of rivers and the condition of embankments, stating that the highest amount of water has come from Nepal so far this time. High Flood Levels (HFL) have been recorded in Bagaha, Rewa Ghat, Lalganj, and Gopalganj. The water level of the Ganga River is still flowing above the danger mark, but the water is receding gradually. The water level of the river near Dumaria Bridge is stabilizing and the water pressure is decreasing.

Public representatives present in the meeting also apprised the Chief Minister of the current flood situation in their respective areas and the ongoing relief and rescue operations.

CM's Directives for Relief and Rescue

During the review, the Chief Minister said that a critical flood situation has arisen due to water coming from the Terai of Nepal. A survey of the Kosi and Mahananda rivers is being conducted so that a comprehensive study of the flood problem can be done and work can be done towards a permanent solution. Relief and rescue operations are being conducted at every level to normalize the situation in the flood-affected areas, and water is likely to recede in the next two-three days.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure the regular operation of community kitchens in sufficient numbers, keeping the affected population in mind. Action should be taken to identify flood-affected families and provide them with an ex-gratia relief amount of ₹7,000 per family before Dussehra. A few days ago, the state government provided an ex-gratia relief amount of ₹7,000 to flood-affected families through DBT. He directed to open sluice gates as per requirement for water drainage, maintain continuous monitoring of river water levels, embankments, and erosion, and ensure the arrangement of a sufficient number of boats.

He asked to deliver sufficient quantity of dry ration and other relief materials to the affected people and to make proper fodder and shelter arrangements for animals. The Chief Minister said that all necessary facilities should be provided immediately to the flood-affected people as per the SOP. The damage caused by the floods will be repaired. He directed that community kitchens should continue to operate as per requirement until people return to their homes and the situation becomes completely normal. He also directed to continue relief and rescue operations while ensuring the deployment of NDRF and SDRF.

During this, Deputy Chief Minister-cum-Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, MP Dr. Sanjay Kumar Jaisawal, MP Sunil Kumar, MLA Sanjay Kumar Pandey, MLA Vinay Bihari, former MLA Umakant Singh, Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit, Director General of Police Preeta Verma, Principal Secretary of Disaster Management Department Santosh Kumar Malla, Secretary to Chief Minister Sanjay Kumar Singh, Secretary of Water Resources Department Dr. Chandrashekhar Singh, DIG of Champaran Range Harkishore Rai, District Magistrate of West Champaran Taranjot Singh, Superintendent of Police Kumar Gautam along with other public representatives, senior officials, and local people were present. (ANI)

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