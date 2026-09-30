India Invites Global Participation For Mining Week 2026 In New Delhi

India Mining Week 2026, India's largest conference-cum-exhibition for the mining and minerals sector, hosted 'India Mining: Global Connect', an international outreach interaction that brought together representatives of diplomatic missions from 19 countries to discuss opportunities for greater international participation and collaboration in India's mining and minerals sector.

As per the release, the interaction was organised as part of the build-up to India Mining Week 2026, scheduled from November 15-17 at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, by the Ministry of Coal and Ministry of Mines, Government of India, in association with the mining industry. The interaction was hosted by Satish Chandra Dubey, Minister of State for Coal and Mines and Rupinder Brar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Coal.

Call for Global Collaboration

Senior representatives from the participating diplomatic missions, along with stakeholders from the mining and minerals ecosystem, discussed opportunities for country-level engagement at India Mining Week 2026. Dubey called for active cooperation and participation from the global mining community in India Mining Week 2026.

He invited partner countries to facilitate the participation of leading mining companies, major investors and prominent delegates, emphasising that such engagement would be mutually beneficial and further strengthen opportunities for collaboration in the mining and minerals sector. He also expressed his keen interest in ensuring wide international participation, including the participation of Ministers responsible for mining from partner countries, as well as leading investors and industry representatives.

He extended a warm invitation to all the dignitaries and stakeholders to join the inaugural event of India Mining Week 2026 on November 15 at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi.

Fostering Partnerships and Growth

Addressing the gathering at the India Mining: Global Connect, Rupinder Brar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Coal, invoked the timeless Indian ethos of“Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”, highlighting the spirit of partnership and collaboration that can shape the future of the global mining sector. As India advances as the world's fourth-largest economy, the mining and minerals sector has a significant role to play in supporting the country's growth and global ambitions.

With India Mining Week 2026 coming up in November, she invited the global mining community to come together, exchange ideas, share expertise and explore opportunities for collaboration. Brar emphasised that India looks forward to the ideas, experience and support of partners from across the world in shaping a more innovative, sustainable and globally connected mining sector.

Details of International Participation

Representatives from Malawi, Sri Lanka, Mozambique, Algeria, the United States of America, Chile, Bhutan, Indonesia, Ethiopia, Russia, Iraq, Morocco, Venezuela, Spain, Poland, Mongolia, Zambia, France, Ghana and the US Chamber of Commerce participated in the interaction, the release said.

The discussions covered potential participation through country delegations, government and institutional representation, business delegations, speakers, technical experts, mining and mineral companies, technology providers, equipment manufacturers, investors, research institutions and industry associations.

The interaction also provided an opportunity to share the scope and programme of India Mining Week 2026 and discuss areas of mutual interest across critical minerals, mineral exploration, mining technology, heavy mining equipment, innovation, investment, trade and resource development. Participating missions were invited to facilitate the participation of relevant companies, government agencies, institutions and industry bodies from their respective countries.

India Mining Week 2026: A Global Platform

With India expanding its focus on critical minerals, resource security, infrastructure development and domestic manufacturing, international cooperation is becoming increasingly relevant across the mining value chain. India Mining Week 2026 will provide a platform for countries and companies to present their capabilities, explore business opportunities and engage with Indian policymakers, mining companies, investors and technology providers, the release said.

The three-day India Mining Week 2026 will bring together 25,000+ industry professionals and decision-makers, 500+ exhibitors and technology providers, 200+ speakers and industry experts, 100+ conference sessions and technical presentations, 1,000+ government and PSU delegates and 300+ mining and mineral companies, with participation expected from more than 50 countries.

The event will feature a high-level conference, international exhibition, technical sessions, leadership dialogues, B2B meetings, technology demonstrations and product launches, with discussions spanning coal, metals, critical minerals, exploration, mining technology, automation, mine safety, sustainability, mineral processing and resource efficiency, the release said. The 'India Mining: Global Connect' interaction is part of the international outreach programme leading up to India Mining Week 2026, with further engagement planned with international governments, mining companies, technology providers, investors and industry organisations in the run-up to the November summit. (ANI)

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