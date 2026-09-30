Karnataka Salt Guidelines: Health Department Warns Of High BP, Heart Attack Risk

Salt is essential for the proper functioning of the body, but excessive consumption can increase the risk of serious health problems. The Karnataka Health Department has issued fresh guidelines aimed at reducing salt intake across the state and promoting healthier eating habits among the public. The recommendations apply to the general public, schools, colleges, hotels, restaurants, street food vendors and manufacturers of packaged food.

The department has warned that excessive salt intake can contribute to high blood pressure and increase the risk of heart attacks. While adults are advised to consume less than 5 grams of salt a day, many people are currently consuming more than the recommended limit. The new guidelines have been issued to address this trend and encourage people to gradually reduce their salt intake.

Guidelines For The General Public

The Health Department has advised people to follow these measures to reduce their daily salt intake:

Consume less than 5 grams of salt per day. Add less salt while cooking and use very little salt when preparing pickles, chutneys and snacks. Avoid sprinkling additional salt on food without tasting it first. Reduce the consumption of processed, packaged, instant and ready-to-eat foods. Check and compare the salt or sodium content on food labels when purchasing packaged products. Consume more fresh and minimally processed foods, including fruits and vegetables. Parents should encourage low-salt eating habits among children from an early age. People with high blood pressure or other health conditions should consult their doctors about reducing their salt intake. Follow food safety and medical advice when using low-sodium salt substitutes, particularly if you have kidney disease.

Guidelines For Salt Manufacturing Units

The department has issued the following recommendations for salt manufacturing units:



Support the government's efforts to reduce salt consumption.

Explore the production of low-sodium or iodised low-sodium salt substitutes.

Ensure that low-sodium salt products meet all applicable food safety standards.

Clearly mention the product composition, usage instructions and precautions on the label.

Implement strict quality control measures.

Cooperate with the Health Department and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Implement strict quality control measures. Cooperate with the Health Department and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Advice For Food And Packaged Food Manufacturers

Food and packaged food manufacturers have been advised to take the following measures:



Gradually reduce the salt and sodium content of their products.

Identify products where salt can be reduced without compromising food safety and quality.

Use technically feasible alternatives to sodium where possible.

Provide clear nutritional information on product packaging. Strictly follow all applicable FSSAI standards.

Advice For Hotels And Restaurants

Hotels and restaurants have also been asked to adopt measures to reduce salt consumption:



Adopt standard practices to gradually reduce the amount of salt used in cooking.

Train chefs and kitchen staff to prepare food with less salt.

Avoid adding unnecessary salt to dishes.

Discourage the use of salt shakers on dining tables.

Offer healthier, low-salt food options to customers. Display messages encouraging customers to reduce salt consumption on their premises.

Advice For Street Food Vendors

Street food vendors have been advised to:



Participate in training programmes on salt reduction.

Avoid adding unnecessary salt while preparing and serving food. Adopt low-salt cooking methods wherever possible.

Guidelines For Schools And Colleges

Schools and colleges have been advised to promote healthier eating habits among children and teenagers:



Educate students about healthy eating and the importance of reducing salt intake.

Reduce the amount of salt used in meals and snacks served at educational institutions.

Include salt reduction messages in school health programmes.

Encourage parents to develop healthy eating habits at home. Train cooks and food service staff on the appropriate use of salt.