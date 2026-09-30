DDCA Hosts MCC Workshop For Umpires Ahead Of New Laws Coming Into Effect

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) hosted a special Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) Laws of Cricket workshop for its umpires on Wednesday, ahead of the new edition of the Laws coming into effect from October 1.

The workshop, conducted by MCC, the custodians of the Laws of Cricket, was led by MCC Head of Cricket Fraser Stewart and Jonny Singer. It focused on the key changes introduced in the new edition, with participants also being taken through practical video examples and an interactive question-and-answer session.

A key highlight of the programme was the launch of the MCC Laws of Cricket app in Hindi, aimed at making the Laws more accessible to the cricketing community across India.

The app is available in multiple Indian languages, including Hindi, Urdu, Bengali and Kannada, among others, allowing officials, players, fans and viewers to better understand the updated Laws.

Fraser Stewart, Head of Cricket, MCC, said the practical nature of the workshop allowed umpires to understand the changes and their application on the field.

“We are delighted to be in Delhi and to engage with the DDCA's umpires ahead of the new Laws coming into effect on October 1. The practical nature of the session allowed us to discuss the changes and how they will apply on the field,” Stewart said.“We are also very pleased to launch the MCC Laws of Cricket app in Hindi, helping make the Laws more widely available for everyone who follows and loves this sport deeply in India,” he added.

DDCA President Rohan Jaitley said the workshop would help umpires gain a clearer understanding of the changes and their practical application on the field.

“The Laws of Cricket form the foundation of how the game is played and officiated. As the new changes come into effect on October 1, it is important for our umpires to have a clear understanding of the changes and their practical application,” Jaitley said.

“All of us at the DDCA are delighted to have hosted the MCC in Delhi and to have provided our umpires with the opportunity to interact directly with Fraser Stewart and Jonny Singer. The availability of the MCC Laws of Cricket app in Hindi is also a welcome step towards making the Laws more accessible to a wider cricketing community in the country,” he added.

The new edition includes tighter size and weight tolerances for cricket balls used in women's and junior cricket, while Type D laminated bats will be permitted in most adult or open-age cricket, subject to regulations of the relevant governing body.

Among other changes, the final over of the day will be completed even if a wicket falls, provided playing conditions remain fit. The Laws also provide greater clarity on running, boundary catches, overthrows, dead ball situations and dismissals.

DDCA Director Shyam Sharma said the workshop would help the Association's umpires enhance their understanding of the Laws and align their officiating with global standards.

“We are thankful to Rohan Jaitley, President, DDCA, for their support in bringing this MCC initiative to Delhi. Hosting the MCC team is extremely beneficial for our umpires as they get to enhance their understanding of the Laws and align with global standards,” Sharma said.

“We will continue to take these initiatives further with ICC, BCCI and the other boards, in strengthening officiating standards in Delhi cricket,” he added.

The new Laws of Cricket will officially come into effect on October 1. The Delhi workshop is part of MCC's wider India visit, with similar engagements scheduled in Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Bengaluru.

-IANS

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