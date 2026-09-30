MAPIM, MANAR, SHURA Urge Saudi Arabia To Sever Ties With Israel

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 (NNN) -- The Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations (MAPIM), Alliance of World Mosques in Defence of Al-Aqsa (MANAR) and the Secretariat of the Asian Region Islamic Scholars Assembly (SHURA) have urged Saudi Arabia to completely sever all forms of diplomatic and economic relations with Israel as a concrete step to oppose Israel's actions against the Palestinian people and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, the organisations said Riyadh's firm stance against continuous provocative acts and attacks on the sanctity of the Al-Aqsa Mosque must be followed by more concrete actions, as condemnations are no longer sufficient to stop the Israeli regime's oppression.

"The gravity of the current situation demands concrete and drastic action," said the statement.

MAPIM, MANAR, and SHURA also supported Saudi Arabia's position rejecting any rhetoric advocating Israel's expansion of its power, including plans to annex territory in southern Lebanon and areas in the Gaza Strip.

They also supported Riyadh's reaffirmation of the Palestinian people's right to establish an independent state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The three organisations also urged all member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to unite without delay to exert pressure on Israel amid escalating threats to Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“OIC must go beyond diplomatic rhetoric and collectively mobilise political, economic and strategic measures to defend Al-Aqsa Mosque and protect the religious and historical status of Jerusalem,” the statement said.

They stated that any form of continued negotiations with Israel would only embolden the Israeli authorities to continue violating international law without considering the consequences.

"We stand firmly with the global Ummah in demanding an immediate end to any aggression against Al-Aqsa, and we call for unwavering international solidarity to preserve the absolute rights and sovereignty of the Palestinian people," it said.

--NNN