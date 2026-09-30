Gudani Goodman Mukoma

​Dr Gudani G Mukoma is a Lecturer at the University of Venda and an honorary researcher at the SAMRC/Wits DPHRU. An NRF-rated academic and registered Biokineticist, his research focuses on NCD epidemiology, lifestyle behaviors (physical activity and nutrition), and social determinants of health in rural and underserved South African communities. His work bridges public health evidence and community intervention, evaluating household-level screening strategies and adolescent health programs to improve health outcomes across the life course.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.