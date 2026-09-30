Baku, Nakhchivan Theatres Join Forces For Cooperation

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A Memorandum of Cooperation has been signed between the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theatre and the Nakhchivan State National Drama Theatre to develop creative and partnership ties between the two institutions.

Representatives of both theatres first visited the monument to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and laid flowers in his memory. They later visited the Heydar Aliyev Museum, where they viewed exhibits reflecting his life and activities.

The memorandum was signed by Ilham Asgarov, director of the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theatre and Honored Cultural Worker, and Mir Gabil Akbarov, director of the Nakhchivan State National Drama Theatre.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ilham Asgarov described the document as a strategic bridge between the theatrical communities of Baku and Nakhchivan. He said the cooperation would bring together the creative potential of the two theatres and open new opportunities for the younger generation.

Mir Gabil Akbarov described the partnership as an important development, noting that it could help the Nakhchivan theatre expand its presence not only across Azerbaijan but also at international theatre festivals.

The memorandum provides for creative exchanges between the theatres representing the regional identities of Baku and Nakhchivan, discussions on new artistic platforms of the 21st century, joint theatre productions and festivals, as well as forums and master classes.

The ceremony concluded with an exchange of commemorative gifts between the two sides.

The Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theatre is one of the country's leading drama institutions and has played an important role in the development of Azerbaijani theatre.

Its history dates to March 10, 1873, when a production based on Mirza Fatali Akhundzadeh's comedy The Adventures of the Vizier of the Lankaran Khanate was staged in Baku. The performance is regarded as the beginning of professional Azerbaijani national theatre.

The theatre became a state institution in 1919 and received academic status in 1959. It has operated under its current name since 1991.

The theatre's repertoire spans Azerbaijani classics and works of world drama. It has staged plays by prominent national writers, including Mirza Fatali Akhundzadeh, Huseyn Javid, Jafar Jabbarli, Najaf bey Vazirov, Abdurrahim bey Hagverdiyev and Ilyas Afandiyev. Its productions have also featured such renowned international playwrights as William Shakespeare, Moliere, Nikolai Gogol, Anton Chekhov, Victor Hugo, Alexander Pushkin and Leo Tolstoy.

Over the years, the theatre has presented tragedies, comedies and modern dramatic works, while continuing to give a prominent place to Azerbaijani playwrights and national theatrical traditions.

The Nakhchivan State National Drama Theatre is one of the country's oldest professional theatre institutions, with a history dating back to 1883. The foundation of the theatre is associated with a performance of Mirza Fatali Akhundov's comedy "Monsieur Jordan and Dervish Mastali Shah" in Nakhchivan.

The first performances were followed by productions of other works by Akhundov, including "Molla Ibrahimkhalil the Alchemist", "The Vizier of the Lankaran Khan" and "Haji Gara". Works by Najaf bey Vazirov, Abdurrahim bey Hagverdiyev and Nariman Narimanov were later added to the repertoire.

In 1922, the theatre was granted the status of a State Drama Theatre. Productions of works by Huseyn Javid and Jafar Jabbarli became part of its repertoire, while works by both local and foreign playwrights were staged over the following decades. The theatre has presented plays by William Shakespeare, Sophocles, Friedrich Schiller, Carlo Goldoni, Nikolai Gogol and Anton Chekhov, among others.

Musical theatre has also been part of its repertoire, including operas and musical comedies by Uzeyir Hajibayli, Zulfugar Hajibeyov, Said Rustamov and Fikrat Amirov.

The theatre building was reconstructed and reopened on February 3, 2012. On April 26, 2022, the theatre was granted national status by a decision of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Today, the Nakhchivan State National Drama Theatre stages works of Azerbaijani and world drama and continues its theatrical activities in Nakhchivan.