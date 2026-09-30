UK Drops Plan To Charge Foreign Visitors At Major Museums

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The UK government has decided not to introduce admission charges for overseas visitors to England's national museums, confirming that entry will remain free for everyone.

The government had considered charging international visitors as part of its response to an independent review of Arts Council England. It has now decided against the move, saying that charges could deter visitors and that the effects and benefits would not be felt equally across the museum sector.

Free admission to England's national museums was introduced in 2001. The policy covers the permanent collections of 15 national museums and galleries, including the British Museum, National Gallery, Natural History Museum, Tate and Victoria and Albert Museum.

The 15 institutions recorded 44.67 million visits in 2025/26, a 96 percent increase from 22.77 million in 1999/2000. National museums also contribute more than £1 billion a year to the UK economy.

In 2025, the Natural History Museum recorded 7.1 million visits, while the British Museum received 6.4 million. Seven of the UK's 10 most visited museums are national museums.

The proposal to charge overseas visitors followed recommendations from an independent review of Arts Council England led by Margaret Hodge. The government had earlier said it would explore whether charging international visitors could provide additional financial support for museums.

The decision to maintain free entry has been welcomed by national museum directors and organizations representing the museum sector.

The government also plans to continue investing in museums, including funding for infrastructure and maintenance, as well as support for local and regional museums. It will also work with Arts Council England and the museum sector on a long-term strategic plan for the future of museums in England.