Azercosmos Looks To Africa And Central Asia For Export Growth

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azercosmos is seeking to expand the international reach of its satellite services, using platforms such as ADEX 2026 to showcase Azerbaijani space technologies to potential foreign customers and explore new export opportunities.

Speaking to AzerNews on the sidelines of ADEX 2026, Yolchu Hasanov, Advisor to the Chairman of Azercosmos, said the company's participation in the exhibition is focused on presenting new technologies and products to both domestic and international customers.

“Our participation in ADEX as Azercosmos is primarily aimed at introducing new technologies and presenting our new products to both local and foreign customers. We are showcasing our solutions in telecommunications as well as the solutions we provide using Earth observation satellites,” Hasanov said.

Beyond demonstrating existing capabilities, ADEX provides Azercosmos with an opportunity to establish direct contacts with international participants and visitors. According to Hasanov, such meetings form part of the company's strategy to increase its export potential.

“The main objective, as I mentioned, is both to present our capabilities to local customers and to hold productive meetings with participants and visitors coming from abroad. As a result of these meetings, our primary goal is to increase our export potential to foreign countries,” he said.

Azercosmos is seeking to take solutions already applied domestically and adapt them for customers in international markets.

“We want to implement the solutions that we apply in Azerbaijan in foreign countries as well,” Hasanov said.

The company has already established a significant international footprint through its telecommunications satellite services.

Hasanov noted that Azercosmos telecommunications satellite services are currently used across 39 African countries.

“Our telecommunications satellite is currently used in 39 African countries. It is used for television broadcasting as well as data and internet services,” he said.

Africa therefore represents an established market for Azercosmos, while Central Asia is increasingly emerging as another direction for the company's international expansion.

Hasanov said Azercosmos has begun applying abroad the experience it has accumulated through Earth observation projects in Azerbaijan, with particular attention currently being paid to Central Asian markets.

“In the field of Earth observation satellites, we have started applying the same work and solutions that we have implemented in Azerbaijan in foreign countries, particularly in Central Asia,” he said.

According to Hasanov, Azercosmos is also exploring opportunities across Central Asia and the wider Turkic-speaking world, where the company sees potential to deploy its expertise and technological capabilities.

The approach reflects an effort by Azercosmos to move beyond providing satellite capacity alone and expand the export of satellite-based services and solutions developed through its experience in Azerbaijan.

Its presence at ADEX 2026 consequently serves a dual purpose: presenting Azerbaijan's existing space capabilities to domestic users while connecting those technologies with potential customers abroad.

With telecommunications services already reaching dozens of African countries and Earth observation solutions increasingly being promoted in Central Asia, Azercosmos is positioning international markets as an important component of its future growth.