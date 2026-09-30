Zelensky Holds Meeting With Commanders On Lyman Front

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"In the Lyman sector, I held a coordination meeting with corps, brigade, and battalion commanders. There were reports on decisions regarding defense procurement at the brigade level, first and foremost the procurement of pickup trucks. We also discussed strengthening the Unmanned Systems Forces, increasing funding for drones, simplifying procurement, increasing authorized strength, as well as replenishing and training personnel. There is a need for long-range artillery. We coordinated this issue with the military. We also agreed that commanders would prepare proposals on pay for warriors serving on the front line," Zelensky said following the meeting.

The President separately spoke with corps commanders about the situation on the front lines in the east and south of the country, the development of drone and counter-drone technologies, and new methods of warfare. They also discussed the return of service members who had gone absent without leave (AWOL), the recruitment of foreign nationals, and logistics.

Zelensky endorses long-range operations plan for October

"All issues at the level of military command must be worked through and discussed at a meeting of the Staff. We are working to ensure that our warriors have more capabilities to defend our positions," the President said in conclusion.

As previously reported, Zelensky, while in Donbas today, visited the command post of the 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Prince Mstyslav the Brave and awarded soldiers carrying out missions on the Lyman front.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine