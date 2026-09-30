Humanitarian Catastrophe In Occupied Oleshky: Ukraine Calls For Urgent Discussion At OSCE

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha reported this on X, according to Ukrinform.

Sybiha said the issue, titled "On the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Ukrainian city of Oleshky, temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation," would be discussed tomorrow, October 1.

"The delegation of Ukraine will inform participating States about the appalling situation created by the Russian occupation authorities, who are holding civilians, including children, hostage. This is nothing less than a man-made humanitarian disaster," Sybiha said.

He stressed that Ukraine's Foreign Ministry would continue exposing what it described as Russia's cynical military propaganda and ensuring that the international community knows the truth about what is happening in Oleshky.

Sybiha emphasized that the situation in Oleshky is critical and requires immediate action by the international community.

Sybiha: Russians produce staged videos in Oleshky

"I call on the Swiss OSCE Chairmanship and all participating States to condemn the aggressor and exert the strongest possible pressure on Russia. Oleshky needs urgent humanitarian relief. Russia must be compelled to allow it immediately," the statement said.

As Ukrinform reported, the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine said that, as of June 24, no food supplies had reached Oleshky since May 26.

On September 25, Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Michael O'Flaherty called for a local ceasefire, unhindered humanitarian access and the safe evacuation of civilians from Oleshky.

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