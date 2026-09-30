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Royal Decree Summons Parliament To Convene For Ordinary Session On 2 November
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - A Royal Decree has been issued, postponing the start of Parliament's ordinary session to 2 November 2026.
A second Royal Decree was issued, summoning Parliament to convene for the ordinary session on Monday, 2 November 2026, according to a Royal Court statement.
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