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King Receives Call From Netherlands Monarch

King Receives Call From Netherlands Monarch


2026-09-30 10:10:22
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah received a phone call from King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands on Wednesday, during which they discussed recent regional developments.

His Majesty emphasised the importance of de-escalating tensions in the region, and respecting the security and sovereignty of Arab states, according to a Royal Court statement.

The King warned of the dangerous developments in the West Bank and Jerusalem and their impact on the escalation of the conflict, and stressed the need to support Lebanon and Syria's efforts to maintain their security and stability.

The two leaders also discussed the friendly relations between the two kingdoms and readiness to continue strengthening cooperation, with His Majesty highlighting the importance of continued coordination and consultation in service of mutual interests.

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Jordan Times

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