Prince El Hassan Urges Regional Partnerships To Promote Human Dignity, Stability

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 30 (Petra) -- HRH Prince El Hassan bin Talal on Wednesday called for adopting an integrated regional vision linking people, resources, development and security based on enhancing human dignity and building partnerships capable of responding to the region's overlapping challenges.

He made the remarks during a meeting with participants in the Swedish Institute for Dialogue's Mutual Mentorship Program (MMP), attended by students and other participants. The meeting featured an extensive discussion of regional and international issues and questions and remarks on the region's future and development challenges.

Prince El Hassan spoke about the geopolitical importance of the "35th meridian east," citing conflicts and competition over resources and strategic corridors along its extension.

He pointed to the region's natural wealth, including Red Sea mining potential and mineral resources in the Arabian-Nubian Shield.

He also addressed energy-related shifts in the Eastern Mediterranean and their geopolitical implications as well as developments in the Palestinian territories and the region since 1967, particularly settlement expansion and its repercussions.

He referred to the E1 settlement scheme and its impact on the geographic contiguity of Palestinian territories, stressing the need to deal with the Palestinian issue within a framework that safeguards rights and human dignity, and leads to a just and lasting peace.

Prince El Hassan also discussed conditions in Palestine, Lebanon and Syria, rapid demographic, geographic and political changes in the region, and the humanitarian and political repercussions of the war on Gaza.

Turning to Jordan, he reviewed labor market indicators and citizens' perceptions of job opportunities in the Kingdom and the Arab region.

He said the multidimensional poverty index is important for identifying deprivation in education, health, employment and basic services, and that safeguarding human dignity should be central to public and development policies.

Prince El Hassan said job creation, efficient labor market management and a stronger sense of economic and social security are essential for enabling people to remain in their communities and help build a sustainable future there.

In response to questions, he addressed artificial intelligence and its future in Jordan, the Hashemite Custodianship over Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, and water challenges and their strategic and humanitarian importance.

He stressed the importance of empowering young people to think critically and to view regional challenges as interconnected, with the human at the center of development and policymaking.

//Petra// NQ