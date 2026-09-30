Jordan, Australia Talk Parliamentary Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 30 (Petra) - Lower House Speaker Mazen Qadi and Australian Ambassador to Jordan Paula Ganley explored on Wednesday boosting parliamentary cooperation.

Qadi lauded the flourishing Jordan-Australia partnership and its benefits across various fields.

He cited His Majesty King Abdullah II's UN General Assembly address, calling it a "clear roadmap" for regional stability based on a just two-state solution to the Palestinian cause.

Ganley, for her part, voiced Australia's commitment to expanding cooperation with Jordan, commending the King's leadership in advancing regional peace. She also noted Australia's support for a two-state solution.

//Petra// HA