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Breaking News: King Welcomes UK National Security Adviser, Urges Stepped Up World Efforts To Achieve Comprehensive Regional De-Escalation. (Petra)


2026-09-30 10:10:00
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

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Jordan News Agency

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