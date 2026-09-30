King Receives UK National Security Adviser

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 30 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II received the United Kingdom's National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell at Al Husseiniya Palace on Wednesday.

His Majesty emphasized the need to step up international efforts to achieve comprehensive regional de-escalation that guarantees the security of Arab states and restores stability to the region.

The King underscored the importance of putting a stop to Israel's dangerous violations in the West Bank and Jerusalem, stressing the need to support the efforts of Lebanon and Syria in maintaining their security, stability, and sovereignty.

The meeting also touched on the deep-rooted ties between Jordan and the UK, as well as ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries.

//Petra// NQ