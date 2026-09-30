Jessica Aike's Highly Anticipated New Book 'To Evolve: To Suffer' Officially Debuts Internationally

MENAFN - GetNews) An essential manual on dealing with psychological warfare, social capital, and the hidden cost of human access.

London, UK - September 30, 2026 - Today marks the global release of 'To Evolve: To Suffer', the raw and fact-driven new nonfiction book by acclaimed writer Jessica Aike. This book is now officially available in both print and digital forms all around the world.

Coming straight from her success in the literary field, winning The African Laureate Award, Aike provides us with an important guidebook that would help introverts and high achievers who are being targeted by psychological games. To Evolve: To Suffer rejects the modern cultural pressure to build false digital intimacy, unpacking how beauty, talent, and success operate as social capital that others frequently try to exploit without reciprocity.

The text features highly discussed segments on the distinct nuances of Youth, Female, and Male Envy, analyzing how insecure individuals use intentional indifference or mind games to diminish a confident person's self-esteem. Aike advocates for strict personal responsibility and self-awareness over echo chambers, urging readers to drop the fear of negative public labels.

"The ultimate goal of this work is self-preservation," states Aike. "Once you acknowledge your own worth and stop watering yourself down to accommodate other people's insecurities, your life becomes infinitely lighter."

To Evolve: To Suffer is now available on Amazon

About Jessica Aike:

Jessica Aike is a British-Nigerian writer. Born in Lagos, Nigeria, Ms. Aike relocated to London, England, at the age of two, where she was raised and currently resides.

She often jests that she came into the world with a pen and notebook in one hand, and a book in the other. A treasured recollection of her childhood is rooted in the various books she enjoyed reading, and since then, the numerous fiction stories, stage plays, and nonfiction pieces she has spent her time writing. As her passion matured, she recognised an inner conviction directing her towards becoming a writer.

As a teenager, she began utilising various social media platforms to start often uncomfortable, but necessary conversations. Over the course of ten years, she has campaigned for a plethora of issues, with a special focus on the culture of silence surrounding the sexual, physical, and verbal abuse of children.

In September 2023, her short fiction story, Multiple Faces of Keke, was shortlisted for the February 2024 Issue 'Where Icarus Went' in Down in the Dirt Magazine. In February 2024, Multiple Faces of Keke was officially published in the February 2024 issue, 'Where Icarus Went,' in Down in the Dirt Magazine

In February 2025, she published her debut book, This Thing in My Head. In February 2026, This Thing in My Head was nominated for The African Laureate Award. In March 2026, This Thing in My Head was selected as a winner of The African Laureate Award for best nonfiction and literary excellence.

Ms. Aike cites her secondary school English teacher for their brilliant teaching and positive influence.