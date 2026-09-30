25+ Years Of Orthodontic Experience Shape The Personalized Care At Signature Orthodontics

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 29, 2026 2:00 am - Signature Orthodontics delivers personalized orthodontic care in Centennial, offering Invisalign, braces, TMJ treatment, mouthguards, whitening, and retainers with advanced technology and a family-focused approach.

CENTENNIAL, CO - For many people, orthodontic treatment is about more than straightening teeth. It can be about feeling comfortable smiling, improving bite function, and gaining confidence that lasts well beyond treatment. Signature Orthodontics, PC is helping patients in Centennial and surrounding communities pursue those goals through personalized orthodontic care designed around individual needs.

With more than 25 years of experience, Signature Orthodontics has established itself as a family-focused orthodontic practice offering modern treatment options for children, teens, and adults. The practice combines advanced technology, customized treatment planning, and a welcoming environment to make the orthodontic journey more comfortable and understandable for patients and families.

Orthodontic Care Built Around the Individual:

No two smiles are exactly alike. Tooth alignment, jaw development, bite concerns, crowding, spacing, and other orthodontic issues can vary significantly from patient to patient. Signature Orthodontics approaches treatment with this in mind, carefully evaluating each patient's teeth, jaws, and oral structures before developing a personalized plan.

During a new-patient visit, the team reviews dental and medical history, takes X-rays, performs a comprehensive examination, and uses an iTero scanner to create a digital scan and treatment simulation. This technology gives patients an opportunity to better understand their potential treatment journey while helping the orthodontic team plan care with precision.

The practice's goal is not simply to move teeth. It is to create orthodontic treatment plans that address individual concerns while supporting a healthier, more balanced smile.

Invisalign® for a More Discreet Smile Transformation:

For patients who want a less noticeable alternative to traditional braces, Signature Orthodontics offers Invisalign® and Invisalign® Teen. The virtually invisible aligners are designed to gradually move teeth into improved positions and can address concerns such as crowding, spacing, and certain bite problems.

As a recognized Top 1% Invisalign Provider, Signature Orthodontics brings specialized experience to clear-aligner treatment. The practice uses digital technology and customized treatment planning to help patients visualize their potential results and follow a treatment approach tailored to their smile.

For teens, working professionals, and adults who may feel hesitant about traditional braces, Invisalign provides a discreet orthodontic option without putting a pause on everyday activities.

Braces Remain a Powerful Orthodontic Solution:

While clear aligners have transformed modern orthodontics, traditional braces remain an effective option for many patients. Signature Orthodontics provides braces and orthodontic treatment to address misalignment, bite issues, crowding, spacing, and other orthodontic concerns.

The team combines established orthodontic techniques with modern technology to create treatment plans based on each patient's unique dental structure. This individualized approach helps patients understand why a particular treatment option is recommended and what they can expect throughout the process.

More Than Straight Teeth:

Signature Orthodontics recognizes that orthodontic care can involve more than the visible alignment of teeth. The practice also provides TMJ treatment for patients experiencing jaw-related discomfort and other symptoms associated with temporomandibular joint disorders.

Orthodontic care may also include mouthguards designed to protect teeth and gums during sports or physical activities. For patients completing orthodontic treatment, retainers play an important role in helping maintain alignment as the supporting gums and bone stabilize.

The practice additionally offers professional teeth whitening for patients who want to enhance the appearance of their smile after or alongside orthodontic treatment.

A Family Orthodontic Experience:

A positive orthodontic experience can influence how patients feel about treatment from the first consultation through the final appointment. Signature Orthodontics places a strong emphasis on communication, respect, comfort, and creating an environment where patients feel heard.

The practice serves children, teens, and adults, making it possible for families to receive orthodontic care from a team familiar with the different needs that can arise at various stages of life. The team takes time to answer questions, explain treatment recommendations, and discuss financial options before treatment begins.

The practice's patient-focused environment is also reflected in feedback from families, with patients highlighting the team's welcoming approach, communication, and attention to individual treatment needs.

Led by Dr. Jason Morris:

Dr. Jason Morris, D.D.S., M.S., leads Signature Orthodontics with a commitment to creating personalized orthodontic experiences and outstanding results. The practice's current team builds on more than two decades of orthodontic experience while embracing evolving treatment technologies and techniques.

Technology That Makes Treatment Easier to Understand:

Modern orthodontics has changed the way patients and orthodontists approach treatment. Signature Orthodontics uses digital tools, including iTero scanning and 3D imaging technology, to evaluate smiles and support treatment planning.

Digital scans can provide a more convenient alternative to traditional impressions while helping the team create customized treatment simulations. Patients can gain a clearer understanding of their potential smile transformation before treatment progresses, making consultations more interactive and informative.

Making Orthodontic Treatment More Accessible:

Signature Orthodontics understands that affordability is an important consideration for families planning orthodontic treatment. The practice accepts major insurance carriers, files claims on behalf of patients, and offers in-house financing options.

The team discusses treatment costs before care begins and works with patients to identify payment solutions that fit their circumstances. Complimentary in-person and virtual new-patient examinations are also available, giving prospective patients an opportunity to discuss their orthodontic needs before committing to treatment.

Helping Centennial Patients Put Their Smiles Forward:

For more than 25 years, Signature Orthodontics has focused on helping patients move beyond concerns about crooked teeth, bite problems, and misalignment toward smiles they feel confident sharing.

From Invisalign and traditional braces to TMJ treatment, mouthguards, retainers, and professional teeth whitening, the practice offers orthodontic solutions designed around different stages of a patient's smile journey. With advanced technology, personalized treatment planning, and a family-friendly philosophy, Signature Orthodontics continues to make modern orthodontic care accessible to patients in Centennial and surrounding communities.

For patients ready to explore what their smile could become, Signature Orthodontics offers complimentary consultations and personalized guidance from the beginning of the treatment journey.

Patients can contact Signature Orthodontics to schedule a complimentary consultation and discover a personalized path toward a healthier, more confident smile.