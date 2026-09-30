Benepik: B2B Rewards & Loyalty Platform India

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 29, 2026 2:02 am - Benepik is a leading Rewards, Engagement & Loyalty platform that helps organizations engage employees, channel partners, trade influencers, and consumers through technology-enabled solutions.

79% of employees who feel undervalued start job-hunting within a year. Channel partners move to competitors offering better margins in weeks, not months. Consumers forget brands that don't reward loyalty within the first three transactions.

Benepik was built to solve all three problems on one platform.

Most vendors specialize in single aspects of the rewards and loyalty ecosystem. Benepik took a different approach, building India's most complete and comprehensive B2B rewards and loyalty infrastructure spanning Employee Reward and Recognition, Channel Partner Loyalty Programs, Consumer Loyalty Programs, Corporate Gifting and Gift Cards, and its Health & Well Being Bundle of Joy offering, all layered with AI-driven intelligence and state-of-the-art technology. Today, over 1200 enterprise clients across sectors run their people, partner, and customer engagement through Benepik with accessibility across 120+ countries.

Here's a closer look at what Benepik has built in each of its offering.

Employee Reward and Recognition: Beyond the Annual Bonus

Recognition shouldn't happen once a year, in a townhall, wrapped in a certificate nobody remembers by March. People remember how they were made to feel last Tuesday, not last December. This shapes whether they stay or start browsing job listings.

Benepik's Employee Reward and Recognition solution is built around that reality. It runs always-on recognition workflows, spot awards, milestone celebrations, performance-linked rewards, service anniversaries. With Benepik all is plugged directly into existing HRMS systems, so recognition happens inside the tools employees already use, rather than in a separate app that nobody opens. AI usability sits at the core of this experience: intelligent nudges prompt managers to recognize achievements they might otherwise miss, recommendation engines suggest personalized reward options based on an employee's past choices, and behavioural analytics flag disengagement patterns before they turn into attrition.

Alongside the top-down layer resides Say Cheers, a dedicated peer-to-peer recognition experience, purpose-built to let colleagues appreciate each other in the moment. This is the difference between a Reward and Recognition Solution that feels like an HR mandate and one that becomes part of everyday culture: gamified appreciation, instant shout-outs, and small moments of recognition that add up to something bigger than an annual review. Say Cheers also enables Managers to recognize team members instantly because of its 'No Login' mechanism.

Together, these features cover the full spectrum of Employee Experience that actually matters not just financial rewards, but the everyday emotional infrastructure that keeps people engaged, seen, and staying with the organization.

Channel Partner & Trade Influencer Loyalty Program: More Than Margins

Distributors, dealers, and retailers aren't employees but they decide, transaction by transaction, whether a product reaches the front of the shelf or gets pushed to the back. Benepik built its Channel Partner Loyalty Program around a simple truth that brands need something more than margins to strengthen their relation with Channel Partners.

Benepik's channel loyalty engine rewards partners on the metrics that genuinely move revenue like sales volume, product mix, timely payments and order consistency. Benepik also solves one of the biggest problems brands faces: the retail counter staff, technicians, and on-ground influencers who sway the end sale are rarely recognized by manufacturers directly, because they sit outside the formal partner network. Benepik closes that gap with a dedicated Trade Influencer Loyalty Program, built specifically to reach and reward this layer of on-ground influence.

The platform runs point-based earning and redemption on primary and secondary sales, tiered partner slabs that unlock better payouts as volumes grow, scheme and slab management for region- or product-specific incentive structures, invoice and bill uploads for instant point crediting, and a rewards catalog partners can redeem against without waiting on manual approvals. Benepik's solution provides instant UPI/ Bank Transfer to instant and seamless payout disbursement. AI-powered scoring models continuously re-rank partners and influencers by performance trend rather than static tiers, while predictive alerts flag partners showing early signs of disengagement or drop-off in order volume, giving sales teams time to intervene before a relationship goes cold.

That dual layer, rewarding the partner business and the individual influencer within it is what turns a channel strategy from a points-and-catalog afterthought into a genuine strategic lever.

Consumer Loyalty Program: Turning One-Time Buyers into Repeat Customers

Winning a new customer is costly but keeping one coming back is where the real value lies. Benepik's Consumer Loyalty Program is built to do both, helping brands attract new customers and keep them engaged well beyond the first purchase.

The platform supports tiered membership structures, milestone- and purchase-linked point system, referral and sign-up bonuses, and instant redemption against gift cards, vouchers, and cashback. All consumer loyalty initiatives are trackable through a consumer-facing app or portal so members can see their status and rewards in real time. Incorporation of AI has made this better with predictive insights and trends. Brands can enable personalized offer engines that match each consumer with the reward most likely to keep them engaged and predictive models that flag customers at risk of drifting away before they churn. It's consumer loyalty built around real behavior, not just points stacking up in an app nobody checks.

Corporate Gifting and Gift Cards: Every Occasion, One Platform

Diwali hampers. Onboarding kits. Client appreciation gifts. Anniversary tokens. Companies often manage all of this through five different vendors, a dozen email threads, and a spreadsheet that's always slightly out of date. Benepik consolidates it into a single platform instead.

Benepik Plus, Benepik's Corporate Gifting and Gift Cards offering, brings the entire gifting lifecycle together including a Gift Card API for enterprises that want gifting embedded directly into their own apps, portals, and checkout flows. AI-based recommendation logic helps recipients pick a gift card suited to their preferences faster, cutting down decision fatigue and redemption drop-off. With 500+ gift cards to choose from and delivery across 120+ countries, Benepik Plus is built for enterprises with distributed teams, global clients, and zero patience for logistics headaches. Benepik Plus offers a diverse global reward catalogue with 10K+ Reward Options:

500+ Gift Cards across categories like shopping, dining, electronics, gold, foods and more

Electronics and White Goods

Holidays and Luxury Experiences

UPI/ Bank Transfer

Vehicles

Bundle of Joy: Where Rewards Extend to Holistic Well Being and Benefits

This is Benepik's most distinctive offering and one nothing else in the market quite matches.

Bundle of Joy packages Health and Wellness Benefits directly into a loyalty or rewards program:

Personal accident insurance

Free doctor consultations

Complimentary health checkups

Pharmacy discounts

Roadside assistance

Exclusive discounts on everyday essentials

All bundled into a single, tangible benefit stack rather than scattered across separate vendors.