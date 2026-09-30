Recastia Allows Users To Convert PDF To Flipbook For Online Presentation

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 29, 2026 2:12 am - Recastia allows users to convert PDF to flipbook format with page-turning effects, customizable display options, and navigation tools for online viewing.

Recastia now allows users to convert PDF to flipbook ( format and publish the result online. The new feature turns uploaded PDF pages into an online publication with page-turning effects while retaining the original layout and visual details.

Users can apply the feature to reports, catalogs, manuals, product guides, and other documents. Instead of distributing only the original PDF file, they can make a browsable version available online. The content remains organized by page, allowing the flipbook to retain the structure of the uploaded document.

Recastia provides options for controlling how the flipbook is presented. Users can edit its title and description, apply a template and a theme, and select how the pages are displayed and turned. They can use a page-flipping presentation or switch to a slideshow. Automatic and double-page display settings provide additional choices for different document layouts.

Navigation tools help people move through longer publications. Readers can use page thumbnails to locate a section and zoom controls to examine smaller text or visual details. Flipbooks created from text-based PDFs also support text search, allowing readers to enter a word or phrase and open the page where it appears.

In addition to PDFs, the tool accepts PPT files, Word documents, and images for flipbook creation. These supported inputs allow users to start with other common file types when creating a flipbook.

Once the flipbook is ready, users can copy its public link or embed it on a website using responsive or fixed-size code. A QR code gives people another way to open the publication by scanning it. Recastia also provides sharing options for Facebook, X, Pinterest, and email.

"Users often have finished documents that already contain the information and visual structure they want to publish," said Winston Zhang, CEO of Recastia. "When they convert PDF to flipbook format, they can add an online reading experience and choose how the pages are presented."

For more information about how to convert PDF to flipbook format, please visit

About Recastia

Recastia helps users repurpose PDFs and images as videos, flipbooks, presentations, websites, 3D exhibitions, AI chatbots, and editable documents. Its tools support online publishing, training, product communication, visual presentation, and other projects that require existing content to be delivered in a different format.