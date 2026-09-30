Fuwei Smart Introduces AI-Powered Container Number Recognition Solution For Reach Stackers

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 29, 2026 2:27 am - New solution supports automated container identification and real-time data integration in yard operations

Fuwei Smart has introduced an AI-powered Container Number Recognition System for Reach Stackers, designed to support automated container identification and digital data collection during container yard operations.

As container terminals and logistics yards continue to adopt automated handling equipment and digital management systems, the accurate collection of container information has become an important part of daily operations. Traditional workflows often require operators to manually read container numbers and enter information through handheld terminals, which can increase repetitive work and create potential data entry errors.

The Fuwei Smart solution applies AI-powered visual recognition technology to automatically identify container numbers and ISO container type codes during reach stacker operations. Recognition results can be collected and transmitted to the yard management system in real time, helping connect equipment operations with digital container information.

Automating Container Identification During Operations

During container handling, transfer, and stacking, operators need to confirm container information and associate it with the corresponding operational records. Manual identification can require additional steps, particularly when containers are moved frequently within a yard.

By integrating AI recognition with reach stacker operations, the system is designed to capture container information as part of the handling process. This changes the traditional workflow from manual reading and data entry toward automatic recognition, recording, and system integration.

Supporting Digital Yard Management

The recognition data can be linked with container locations, operation tasks, movement records, and other relevant information in a yard management system.

This provides data support for applications such as container tracking, yard scheduling, equipment coordination, and operational information management. The system can also help reduce repetitive manual verification and data-entry work.

Key functions include:

- Automatic Container Number Recognition - Identifies container numbers during reach stacker operations.

- ISO Code Recognition - Captures ISO container type codes as part of container identification.

- Real-Time Data Collection - Transfers recognition results to connected management systems.

- Yard Data Integration - Links container information with locations, tasks, and operational records.

- Reduced Manual Entry - Helps reduce repetitive transcription and manual verification.

- Digital Operation Support - Provides container identification data for tracking and yard management.

Application in Container Yard Operations

The solution is designed for container terminals, logistics yards, freight yards, and other facilities where reach stackers are used for container handling.

By connecting AI visual recognition with handling equipment and yard management platforms, the technology provides an approach for improving the visibility and availability of container data throughout daily operations.

Fuwei Smart focuses on AI vision recognition and smart IoT solutions for industrial applications. Its technology portfolio includes container number recognition, train wagon number recognition, license plate recognition, intelligent gate systems, and container damage detection.

The introduction of the reach stacker container number recognition solution expands the application of AI vision technology in container yard operations and supports the industry's ongoing transition toward more automated and digitally connected workflows.