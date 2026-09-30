FDA Launches Nationwide Effort To Expand Scientific Expertise And Consumer Voices To Advisory Committees

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Silver Spring, Md., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today announced a broad, nationwide recruitment effort to expand the range of qualified voices and perspectives on its advisory committees- the independent bodies that inform some of the most consequential decisions in American public health. As part of an effort to broaden and strengthen participation on its advisory committees, the FDA is publishing two Federal Register notices: one seeking qualified scientific, technical, and professional voting members across all committees with current or anticipated vacancies, and a companion notice seeking consumer representatives to ensure the public's voice is at the table.

“FDA advisory committees bring together leading scientific minds to engage with the most difficult questions in public health. We are actively inviting people from across the country who are on the forefront of their fields - clinicians, researchers, and community voices who can bring the latest science, real-world experience, and fresh perspectives to the FDA's deliberations,” said Acting FDA Commissioner of Food and Drugs, Kyle Diamantas, J.D.“These panels provide independent expertise and rigorous scrutiny as the FDA navigates complex and rapidly evolving areas of science. The Trump Administration is deeply committed to strengthening the partnership between the FDA and the nation's brightest minds.

Advisory committees are a cornerstone of the FDA's science-based, transparent regulatory process. These committees and panels bring together scientific experts such as physicians, researchers, biostatisticians, along with patient advocates and consumer representatives to evaluate the evidence on drugs, vaccines, biologics, medical devices, and other FDA-regulated products - providing independent recommendations that help the FDA make well-informed decisions on behalf of the American public.

The FDA is recruiting qualified candidates for vacancies spanning multiple scientific domains - from oncology and cardiovascular medicine to neurology, genetics, and medical devices. Interested candidates - whether applying as scientific experts or as consumer representatives - are encouraged to begin the process through the centralized FDA Advisory Committee Membership Nomination application portal.

Nominees for scientific and technical voting member positions must demonstrate subject-matter expertise relevant to one or more FDA advisory committees, the ability to interpret complex scientific and technical information, an understanding of the public health significance of issues before the committee, and the capacity to provide objective, independent advice. Nominees for consumer representative positions should have demonstrated affiliation with or active participation in consumer or community-based organizations, and the ability to analyze technical data, discuss benefits and risks, and evaluate product safety and efficacy from a public perspective.

The FDA will consider nominations for current and anticipated near-term vacancies and will accept nominations on a continuing basis. To receive first consideration for current and near-term vacancies, nominations for consumer representative positions should be submitted no later than November 15, 2026, and nominations for scientific, technical, professional, and other voting-member positions should be submitted no later than November 30, 2026. Nominations received after these dates will be considered as later vacancies arise. Self-nominations are accepted. Members are invited to serve for terms of up to four years.

Related Information



FDA Advisory Committees

FDA Advisory Committee Membership Nomination application portal

Federal Register Notice: Request for Nominations for Voting Members of FDA Advisory Committees Federal Register Notice: Request for Nominations for Individuals and Consumer Organizations for Advisory Committees





Media: FDA Request for Comment - 202-690-6343

Consumer: 888-INFO-FDA





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The FDA, an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, protects the public health by assuring the safety, effectiveness, and security of human and veterinary drugs, vaccines and other biological products for human use, and medical devices. The agency also is responsible for the safety and security of our nation's food supply, cosmetics, dietary supplements, radiation-emitting electronic products, and for regulating tobacco products.



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