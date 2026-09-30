FLNC CLASS ACTION ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Fluence Energy Investors Of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Deadline On November 30, 2026

If you purchased or acquired securities in Fluence Energy between November 24, 2025 and September 16, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).







NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Fluence Energy, Inc. ("“Fluence Energy” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: FLNC) and reminds investors of the November 30, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See .

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) that the Company's ability to deliver its backlog and recognize the revenue underlying its fiscal 2026 guidance depended on new contract manufacturing facilities, including facilities that were not completed, not operational, and/or not capable of producing at the volumes the guidance assumed; (2) that the corrective measures the Company had implemented to address production problems at its contract manufacturers were not remediating those problems, which persisted and extended to the Company's new facilities; (3) as a result, a material portion of the backlog that Defendants represented as "securing" or "covering" the Company's fiscal 2026 revenue guidance were likely to be delivered and recognized in fiscal 2026; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On February 4, 2026, after the market closed, the Company reported first quarter 2026 financial results, including a GAAP gross profit margin of approximately 4.9%, a 6.5 percentage point decline year over year, due to "additional estimated costs on two projects." On this news Fluence Energy's stock price fell $10.04, or 34.63%, to close at $18.95 per share on February 5, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume.

On August 5, 2026, after the market closed, Fluence Energy announced third quarter financial results, including that revenue was "weaker than expected, primarily reflecting production delays at new contract manufacturing facilities," and that it "now expects that $400.0 million in project deliveries will be delayed into fiscal 2027 due to production issues at a new international contract manufacturing facility and construction related delays that affected the completion and start-up of a new U.S. contract manufacturing facility." On this news Fluence Energy's stock price fell $1.02, or 7.17%, to close at $13.21 per share on August 6, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume.

On September 16, 2026, after the market closed, Fluence Energy announced a mid-quarter guidance update, revealing that the Company was cutting its full year revenue guide by approximately $0.6 billion, to $2.4 billion, and dramatically cut its full year adjusted EBITDA guide from negative $10 million to negative $200 million, attributing the revision to ongoing "delays in the ramp-up of our contract manufacturing facility." On this news Fluence Energy's stock price fell $1.39, or 15.36%, to close at $7.66 per share on September 17, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Fluence Energy's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Fluence Energy class action, go to /FLNC call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for Investors Regarding the Fluence Energy Securities Class Action Lawsuit:

What is the Fluence Energy securities fraud lawsuit about?

The lawsuit alleges that Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) misled investors about its ability to meet fiscal 2026 revenue guidance. The complaint claims production and manufacturing delays undermined the company's projections, leading to revenue shortfalls, guidance cuts, and declines in Fluence Energy's stock price.

Who may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit?

Investors who purchased or acquired Fluence Energy (NASDAQ: FLNC) securities between November 24, 2025 and September 16, 2026 may be eligible. Investors who suffered losses during the Class Period may potentially share in any recovery, even if they do not seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

What is a lead plaintiff, and how can I seek appointment?

A lead plaintiff is a court-appointed investor who represents the class and helps oversee the litigation. Fluence Energy investors who purchased shares during the Class Period and suffered losses may seek appointment as lead plaintiff by November 30, 2026. Investors do not need to serve as lead plaintiff to participate in any potential recovery.

Why should investors contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP?

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP has represented investors in securities litigation for decades and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders. Investors who purchased Fluence Energy securities during the Class Period may contact the firm to discuss their legal rights, potential claims, and the lead plaintiff process at no cost or obligation.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP ( ). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

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