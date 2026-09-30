Peptides Canada, Operated By Growth Guys, Announces Research-Use Peptide Supply Services For Canadian Laboratories

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The company's service is designed to provide researchers with a convenient sourcing option while making relevant product information and documentation available for research-use materials.

Research Peptide Materials Available Online

Through its online platform, Peptides Canada provides peptide-related materials designated for scientific and laboratory research applications. The service is intended to support researchers who require access to research materials for laboratory and analytical work.

The company provides product information to help customers evaluate materials based on their intended research requirements and applicable laboratory procedures.

Additional Research Supply Option

Growth Guys

Both services are focused on research applications rather than consumer or medical use.

Product Information and Documentation

Documentation can be an important part of evaluating research materials. Researchers may review available information such as product specifications, stated purity, batch identification, storage information, and certificates of analysis where provided.

This information can help laboratories maintain appropriate records and assess whether a particular research material is suitable for their planned laboratory work.

Researchers and institutions remain responsible for reviewing product information and determining appropriate use according to their own research protocols and applicable requirements.

Research-Use Only

The products referenced in this announcement are designated for research purposes only. They are not intended for human consumption, self-administration, diagnosis, treatment, or prevention of disease.

Customers should independently review applicable Canadian laws, regulations, institutional policies, and laboratory requirements before purchasing, handling, or using research materials.

Supporting Canadian Research Activities

The availability of online research-material sourcing services provides laboratories and researchers with additional options when identifying materials for scientific investigation.

Peptides Canada and Growth Guys will continue providing research-use materials and related product information through their respective service offerings for customers conducting laboratory and scientific research.

About Peptides Canada / Growth Guys

Peptides Canada and Growth Guys provide peptide-related materials designated for laboratory and research applications. Their services are focused on supplying research-use materials and relevant product information to customers involved in scientific research.

Media Contact:

Peptides Canada / Growth Guys

Email:...

Website:

Research-Use Disclaimer:

The products referenced in this announcement are intended for research purposes only and are not intended for human consumption, diagnosis, treatment, or cure of any disease. This announcement does not constitute medical advice or a recommendation for personal use. Researchers should comply with all applicable laws, regulations, laboratory protocols, and institutional requirements.