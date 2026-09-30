Dogeos Opens Public Testnet As Builders Bring New Apps To Dogecoin

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EVM-compatible testnet gives developers a place to build trading, lending, stablecoins, games and consumer apps for DOGE

Dubai, UAE, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DogeOS, the application layer for Dogecoin today opened its public testnet. Developers now have an EVM-compatible environment for DOGE, with ecosystem teams working on applications across finance, gaming and commerce.









Dogecoin has millions of holders and worldwide recognition. DogeOS is giving developers the infrastructure to build real applications and reach Dogecoin's massive global audience. The public testnet is live today for builders to develop and test their products ahead of the mainnet launch.

The native DogeOS ecosystem already spans trading, lending, stablecoins, launchpads, games and consumer apps, with many more teams building beyond these examples. Barkswap is building a liquidity engine, Superposition Finance a Dogecoin lending protocol, Derps a perpetual exchange, Split Markets non-liquidatable options, and USDoge a CDP stablecoin. Snag is bringing a prediction market aggregator spanning major markets. Anoncoin and Starbase are building launchpads, while Doge Escape, PlaysOut and DogeFundMe are developing games and consumer experiences. Availability and features depend on each team's development schedule.

“The testnet gives builders a place to turn ideas for Dogecoin into working applications,” said Jordan Jefferson, Founder CEO of DogeOS.“The teams joining this ecosystem are tackling the pieces DOGE has been missing: markets, financial tools, games and more ways to use Dogecoin. Today marks the beginning of Dogecoin's evolution from asset to ecosystem.”

The launch also creates a path for developers who already build for EVM blockchains to work on Dogecoin applications with familiar tooling. As the testnet develops, DogeOS expects to add further developer tools, integrations and ecosystem projects.

“This is a new chapter in the Dogecoin story. I've spent half a decade encouraging people to take a chance on Dogecoin and to build in its ecosystem. Jordan Jefferson and Alex Lewis have consistently demonstrated, by their tireless work and dedication to Dogecoin, that they are at the absolute forefront of this work. My hopes are that DogeOS becomes the spring-board for a wave of new utility engineering, the gateway for the next 100 startups to build on Dogecoin,” said Timothy Stebbing, Director of the Dogecoin Foundation.“L1 ledger purity must stay intact while we introduce utility one layer above, and that is what DogeOS represents to me. The utility of a smart-contract system, anchored to the simplicity of the Dogecoin network.”, he added.

Developer resources are available at

About DogeOS

DogeOS is the App Layer for Dogecoin, where community, culture, and liquidity come together to power the next generation of consumer apps. Founded by the team behind the MyDoge, the #1 Dogecoin wallet, DogeOS champions Dogecoin as the people's currency by empowering developers to build experiences in gaming, DeFi, AI, and more – all backed by the world's most iconic crypto brand.

To learn more about DogeOS and its mission to transform Dogecoin from a meme chain to a thriving app ecosystem, visit dogeos.com and follow DogeOS on X at x.com/DogeOS.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions and assume all associated risks. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

CONTACT: Milena Repa DogeOS milena(at)dogeos.com