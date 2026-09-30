Fortune Media And Great Place To Work Name Anteriad To 2026 Best Workplaces In Advertising & Marketing List For The Third Year In A Row

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Place To Work® and Fortune have selected Anteriad for the 2026 Fortune Best Workplaces in Advertising & MarketingTM List. This is Anteriad's third time being named to this prestigious list, ranking at number 21 this year. Earning a spot means that Anteriad is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

The Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing list is based on analysis of survey responses from over 10,000 employees at Great Place To Work CertifiedTM companies in the advertising and marketing industry.

“While Anteriad is known as a data and AI company, we are first and foremost about people. We are honored to earn a place on the 2026 Fortune Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing List for the third year in a row as a testament to our focus on fostering a strong work culture. Our people are the true secret to our success,” said Heather Buxton, Chief People Officer at Anteriad.

In addition to placing on the 2026 Fortune Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing, Anteriad has also been named to Great Places to Work four years in a row. The company also appeared on the Inc. 5,000 list from 2022-2025.

Anteriad's momentum extends beyond the workplace. Anteriad Marketing Cloud (AMC) earned the 2026 Sammy Award for Sales and Marketing Excellence and was named a finalist in the 2025 Drum B2B Awards for Go-To-Market: AI Transformation.

Anteriad is also included in a number of industry-leading analyst reports, including being named a Strong Performer in The Forrester WaveTM: Marketing and Sales Data Providers for B2B, Q1 2026 as well as a Notable Vendor in Forrester Research's The Intent Data Providers for B2B Landscape, Q3 2026.

“Congratulations to the Fortune Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work.“People are at the heart of work in every industry, and advertising is no exception. These companies show how delivering for your people drives financial performance and turns fear of the future into the confidence to win.”

About Anteriad

Anteriad empowers B2B marketers to get in front of their next customer faster through full-funnel marketing programs powered by responsible AI and deep human expertise. Our unique global data and award-winning Anteriad Marketing Cloud drive advanced analytics engagements, managed service multichannel brand and demand campaigns, programmatic audiences, and BDR-as-a-service programs. Ambitious marketers and agencies including ServiceNow, JustGlobal, Microsoft, KPMG, RTIC, and Havas trust our data-driven approach to maximize impact and ROI. Start creating your future today at.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing List

Great Place To Work selected the 2026 Fortune Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from over 1.3 million employees, representing the experiences of over 7.3 million employees in the U.S in 2025 and 2026. Of those responses, over 10,000 were collected from employees at Great Place To Work Certified companies in the advertising and marketing industry, and this list is based on that feedback. To be eligible for the list, companies must have 10 or more employees. Read the full methodology.

CONTACT: Emily Riley Anteriad 914-330-1128...