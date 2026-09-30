Diamondback Energy, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2026 Conference Call For November 3, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIDLAND, Texas, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) (“Diamondback”), today announced that it plans to release third quarter 2026 financial results on November 2, 2026 after the market closes.

In connection with the earnings release, Diamondback will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts to discuss its results for the third quarter of 2026 on Tuesday, November 3, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. CT. Access to the live webcast, and replay which will be available following the call, may be found here. The live webcast of the earnings conference call will also be available via Diamondback's website at under the“Investor Relations” section of the site.

About Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit .

Investor Contact:

Adam Lawlis

+1 432.221.7467

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