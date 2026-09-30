Taboola's Deeperdive Wins 2026 Adexchanger Award For Excellence In Publisher Growth And Monetization

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in delivering performance at scale for advertisers, today announced its technology DeeperDive has won the 2026 AdExchanger Award for excellence in publisher growth and monetization.

As a cornerstone of Taboola's Agentic roadmap, DeeperDive helps publishers meet the evolving expectations of readers by allowing them to explore stories with greater depth, trust, and a stronger sense of community. It brings the power of Gen AI search engines directly onto publisher websites, tapping into years of proprietary, real-time, high-quality content created by journalists and editors across the open web. Since launch, DeeperDive has been adopted by trusted publishers globally and now reaches more than 11 million monthly active users.

The AdExchanger Awards spotlighted an entry entitled“DeeperDive: How Taboola Turned AI's Biggest Threat to Publishers Into a Growth Platform,” where Taboola demonstrated the technology's ability to drive substantial traffic, engagement and monetization opportunities for publishers.

The awards recognize the organizations, technologies and teams driving measurable impact across today's advertising ecosystem. They highlight breakthrough technologies, data-driven campaigns, visionary leadership and innovative media strategies that are setting the standard for performance, innovation and growth.

AdExchanger Award winners were selected by an independent panel of senior industry practitioners and judged on innovation, measurable impact, and technical execution, across a variety of categories.

“DeeperDive has brought the transformative power of generative AI directly to trusted publishers worldwide,” said Adam Singolda, CEO and Founder of Taboola.“Being recognized by AdExchanger for driving publisher growth and monetization is a tremendous honor. We built DeeperDive to empower publishers to thrive in the AI era within their own ecosystems while enabling readers to engage more deeply with content they care about. The rapid adoption and strong engagement we're seeing are testaments to its value. Thanks to AdExchanger for this recognition and to the entire Taboola team for bringing this vision to life.”

About Taboola

Taboola empowers businesses to grow through performance advertising technology that goes beyond search and social and delivers measurable outcomes at scale.

Taboola works with thousands of businesses who advertise directly on Realize, Taboola's powerful ad platform, reaching over 600M daily active users across some of the best publishers in the world. Publishers like NBC News and Yahoo, and OEMs such as Samsung, Xiaomi and others use Taboola's technology to grow audience and revenue, enabling Realize to offer unique data, specialized algorithms, and unmatched scale.

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