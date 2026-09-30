Wanderport Provides Shareholder Update On AI Focus, Issuer Works Beta, And Capital Structure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Highlights Product Strategy, Balance Sheet Initiatives, and Growth Priorities

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wanderport Corporation (OTC: WDRP) (the“Company”) today provided a shareholder update on its strategic priorities, including the development of practical AI-powered applications, exploration of physical AI opportunities, progress toward an early beta launch of Issuer Works, and initiatives to strengthen its financial foundation and support long-term growth.









Wanderport's product strategy centers on AI-powered applications that address business and consumer needs. The Company is also exploring opportunities in physical AI, with management prioritizing practical solutions that deliver clear value and encourage customer adoption.

The Company's broader objective is to build a sustainable business with recurring revenue opportunities and steady growth. Management is focused on disciplined execution and commercial priorities that translate product development into customer adoption and long-term shareholder value.

Wanderport expects to launch an early beta of Issuer Works soon and is inviting issuers and service providers to participate as early adopters. Issuer Works brings together public and private companies, capital markets professionals, and AI-powered tools to support financial reporting, regulatory filings, corporate actions, financing, and growth. Its marketplace helps companies connect with securities counsel, accountants, auditors, financing partners, investor relations firms, and other specialists, while its AI assistants help streamline report preparation, review, and service requests.

By combining professional services and AI-powered assistance in one platform, Issuer Works is designed to help companies reduce the time and effort required to find expertise and manage key corporate tasks. For service providers, the platform offers a channel to showcase their capabilities and connect with prospective clients. Early adopter participation will help the Company gather feedback, refine the user experience, and assess commercial opportunities as the platform develops.

The Company is also working to strengthen its balance sheet by restructuring existing debt in connection with preferred shares it intends to create. These initiatives are intended to improve its financial foundation and support operations and future growth.

Wanderport has not issued new common shares since mid-2024. The Company remains committed to managing its capital structure responsibly and limiting dilution wherever practicable, while retaining appropriate flexibility to fund the business.

The Company is actively seeking strategic acquisitions that could expand its product capabilities, strengthen its market position, and accelerate growth. Management intends to evaluate these opportunities based on their strategic fit and potential to create long-term shareholder value.

“Our priority is to turn practical AI capabilities into products that customers find useful and that can support a sustainable business,” said Keith Nguyen, CEO of Wanderport Corporation.“Issuer Works is designed to help companies access professional expertise and manage important corporate tasks more efficiently, while helping service providers reach prospective clients. We believe disciplined execution, responsible capital management, and selective growth opportunities, including acquisitions, can build a stronger foundation for long-term shareholder value.”

About Wanderport Corporation:

Wanderport Corporation (OTC: WDRP) is a technology-focused company committed to developing and offering practical solutions that apply artificial intelligence to real-world business and consumer needs. The Company seeks to leverage emerging technologies to improve efficiency, enhance decision-making, and create long-term value for its customers and shareholders.

For additional information, visit

X: @wanderport

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements concerning the Company's strategy, artificial intelligence initiatives, technology development, growth plans, market opportunities, and future performance. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company may be unable to successfully develop, commercialize, or generate revenue from its proposed products and services. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by applicable law. Investors should review the Company's public disclosures for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties associated with its business.

Contact:

Wanderport Corporation



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