Greek Cruise Fest Announces Inaugural D9 Cruise Aboard Virgin Voyages

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Four-night Virgin Voyages sailing for D9 members; presale begins October 22







Official Logo of Greek Cruise Fest, LLC

MIAMI, Fla., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greek Cruise Fest, LLC has announced its inaugural Greek Cruise Fest voyage, a four-night cruise designed to bring members of the nine historically Black Greek-letter organizations, commonly known as the Divine Nine, together for networking, fellowship and shared experiences at sea.

The inaugural sailing is scheduled for November 18–22, 2027, aboard Virgin Voyages' Valiant Lady, departing from and returning to PortMiami. The itinerary will include stops in Nassau, Bahamas, and The Beach Club at Bimini, Bahamas.

The event is being organized for D9 members to travel, connect and celebrate their shared cultural and organizational ties. Attendees may participate individually or travel with their line, chapter, family or friends.

Artina McKnight-Coard, founder and president of Greek Cruise Fest, LLC, is leading the initiative. A graduate of Bethune-Cookman University and member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., McKnight-Coard developed the event around an opportunity for members of historically Black Greek-letter organizations to connect beyond their individual chapters and organizations.

“Whether you're traveling with your line, chapter, family, or friends, let's make history together,” said McKnight-Coard.“We look forward to welcoming you aboard!”

The cruise will sail from PortMiami to Nassau and The Beach Club at Bimini before returning to Miami. With its November 2027 sailing date approaching, Greek Cruise Fest is preparing to open its booking process to prospective travelers.

Presale bookings will begin October 22, 2026, with general booking scheduled to open at 10 a.m. on November 5, 2026.

Additional information about the sailing, pricing and registration is available at .

About Greek Cruise Fest, LLC

Greek Cruise Fest, LLC organizes cruise experiences designed to bring members of historically Black Greek-letter organizations together for travel, networking, fellowship and community. The inaugural Greek Cruise Fest voyage will take place November 18–22, 2027, aboard Virgin Voyages' Valiant Lady.

Media Contact

Greek Cruise Fest, LLC

...



@GreekCruiseFest

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at