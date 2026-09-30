Phocas Launches Inaugural Partner Awards To Recognize Partners Driving Customer Value In Distribution Across Four Categories

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phocas, a leading business intelligence (BI) and financial planning and analysis (FP&A) platform for distributors in the middle-market today announced the winners of its inaugural Phocas Partner Awards. The new awards recognize partners across North America, Australia Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and globally, for their role in driving customer value and customer success in distribution and manufacturing.

In complex industries like distribution and manufacturing, customers need best-in-class partnerships to access the right advice and get specific results from their companywide data. The Phocas Partner Awards recognize the partners who have shown a strong commitment to that impact, driving customer value, customer success and strong business outcomes for the people they serve together.

"The inaugural recipients represent the best of what our partners have achieved together with us this year," said J.R. Matheson, VP of Partnerships at Phocas. "Each of them has shown an all-in approach to helping our shared customers succeed, and that's exactly what these awards are here to celebrate. We'll be recognizing this kind of partnership every year."

The Phocas FY26 award winners are:

Epicor for Global. Epicor takes home the global award, driving a significant share of Phocas' new business worldwide, with much of that impact coming from customers based in America and the UK.

Aktion Associates in North America. A leading North American ERP and business technology partner to mid-market architecture, engineering, construction, distribution and manufacturing companies. Aktion helps customers gain clearer visibility into their operations through Phocas and has grown business 90% year over year.

Kilimanjaro Consulting in APAC. Kilimanjaro has helped existing customers extend their use of Phocas by 30%, deepening the value and breadth customers get from the platform over time.

Klipboard in EMEA. Klipboard has helped more than 25 new distributors across EMEA become even more data-driven this year, combining its specialist sector solutions and expertise with Phocas' Analytics to help customers make faster business decisions.

“Phocas has been an integral partner for nearly two decades. The partnership gives our customers a powerful, easy-to-use solution that complements Epicor by helping them unlock even more value from the data within their ERP across analytics, financial reporting, and planning. Together, we're helping mid-market businesses make better decisions and achieve more value from their investments. We ae proud of what we have built together and excited about the years ahead,” said Kerrie Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer, Epicor.

"We're incredibly proud of what we've achieved together and excited about the opportunity to build on that success, deepen our collaboration and deliver even greater value to our customers in the future,” said Alexis Gorton, Global Alliance Manager at Klipboard.

Maintaining this momentum matters across distribution and manufacturing globally. As technology stacks are more interconnected, businesses increasingly rely on the combined expertise of data, AI, industry and ERP specialists to get full value from their systems. Phocas and its partners will continue building on this approach to help customers get more from their data.

Phocas and these partners help distributors such as Eckart Supply, Edges Electrical Group, BSS Group, Thomas Tyres, Medart Marine and Timberline turn their data into insights.

About Phocas

Every day, Phocas supports 2,900+ businesses globally to connect, understand and plan better together. Our technology is designed to help mid-market distributors explore data, their way so they can turn insights into action across analytics, rebates, budgets and forecasts and financial statements. An all-in-one platform for BI and financial planning and analysis connects everyone with the information they need, when they need it. We make people feel good about data. Accredited as a B Corp in 2022, Phocas is headquartered in Sydney with offices in Costa Mesa, Coventry and Christchurch.

Media Contact:

Kristen Grossi

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