Chicago Fire FC Sets a New Standard for Luxury Sports Hospitality at McDonald's Park

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The city's MLS Club unveils exclusive spaces and unprecedented VIP access as part of Chicago's next-generation stadium experience

Chicago, IL, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago Fire FC today revealed its new luxury hospitality offerings for McDonald's Park, featuring only 600 seats across exclusive areas with unprecedented behind-the-scenes stadium access, designed to redefine the sports and entertainment experience in Chicago. The Club will formally unveil the concepts during a private launch event on Oct. 8 for select guests and prospective members.

Developed as part of the Club's vision for McDonald's Park, which is set to open in 2028, the luxury offerings establish a new benchmark for first-class venue amenities across Chicago and Major League Soccer. Unlike premium seating retrofitted into existing venues, the elevated concepts are custom-designed for the new stadium from the ground up. Combining elevated hospitality, exclusive access, and immersive experiences, several elements will be the first of their kind in Chicago sports, including:



Limited inventory of 600 total seats, creating one of the most exclusive opportunities in Chicago sports

World-class hospitality and chef-driven culinary programming, backed by industry-leading investment in food and beverage designed to rival Chicago's top restaurants and private clubs

Exceptional comfort year-round, provided through heated seats in outdoor luxury spaces and access to climate-controlled indoor areas

A portfolio built around three hospitality seating experiences, each tailored to a distinct style of hosting, access, and comfort:



Chairman's Club: The most exclusive space in the stadium, available to invite-only members and guests for elevated hosting and entertaining



Field Seats: Unprecedented behind-the-scenes access that brings guests closer to the action than ever before, including entry to a private speakeasy and club – the two best-in-class tunnel clubs in the stadium – featuring rare views into the player tunnel and post-match press conference room

Loge Seats: A mini-suite experience designed for small groups, featuring all-inclusive food and select beverages, access to a private stadium level, and a dedicated bar space. Combining the intimacy of a traditional suite with the energy of the crowd, it offers the best of both worlds Purpose-built contemporary luxury elements designed in partnership with Gensler, featuring Chicago-inspired materials and finishes, integrated architecture and interiors, and refined venue amenities

“From the earliest days of planning McDonald's Park, our owner, Joe Mansueto, has been committed to building a world-class stadium that delivers an exceptional experience for every fan. With our luxury offerings, we're raising the bar for hospitality in Chicago sports,” said Dave Baldwin, President of Business Operations at Chicago Fire FC.“McDonald's Park will be a gathering place for Chicago that reflects the ambition of both our city and our Club.”

Whether for entertainment seekers looking for the best seats in the house or businesses hosting clients and partners, the new offerings at McDonald's Park are designed to meet growing demand while introducing a new level of hospitality to Chicago sports and entertainment.

"Joe Mansueto continues to raise the bar for what's possible in Major League Soccer with McDonald's Park," said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. "These best-in-class premium hospitality experiences reflect the ambition behind this project and will help establish McDonald's Park as one of the premier soccer venues in the world."

“I was fortunate to get an early look at the plans for these spaces, and I was blown away by the vision and the thought behind every detail. These aren't just great seats – they're an entirely different way to experience the game. I committed to field seats on the spot,” said Kevin Willer, Chicago business leader and CEO of 1871.“Having a home designed specifically for our sport is incredibly meaningful. As a Chicago native, what this project means for the city matters just as much. It was important to me to support a privately-funded project that will bring new investment and economic opportunity to the South Loop and surrounding neighborhoods. This is something I'm proud to be part of – as a fan and as a Chicagoan.”

Those interested in learning more about luxury seating at McDonald's Park should visit DearChicago.com. Sales will begin Oct. 7 at 9 a.m. CT, first for season ticket members, followed by deposit holders, and finally for the general public. Additional details, including membership information, renderings, architectural concepts, and culinary partnerships, are available through Chicago Fire FC McDonald's Park Sales representatives.

Assets are available for download HERE.

For regular Club updates, follow Chicago Fire FC on X (@chicagofire using the hashtag #cf97), Instagram (@chicagofire ), TikTok (@chicagofire ), Facebook (@chicagofire ), Threads (@chicagofire ) and Bluesky (@chicagofire.bsky.social ).

About Chicago Fire Football Club

Chicago Fire FC is entering a defining new era in its history. Founded in 1997 as one of Major League Soccer's first expansion franchises, the Club is currently undergoing a historic transformation under the ownership of Joe Mansueto. In recent years, the Fire have returned to iconic Soldier Field, opened the $100 million state-of-the-art Endeavor Health Performance Center, established their headquarters in the landmark Wrigley Building, and broke ground on McDonald's Park, a privately-funded, soccer-specific stadium downtown that will redefine the fan experience and cement the Club's future in the heart of the city.

Established on the 126th anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire, the Fire have won six major domestic trophies, including the 1998 MLS Cup, four Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cups in 1998, 2000, 2003, and 2006, and the 2003 Supporters' Shield. The Club's development pathway includes Chicago Fire II, which competes in MLS NEXT Pro, and the Chicago Fire Academy, featuring five teams from U-13 to U-18. After winning its first postseason match since 2009, the First Team is pursuing consecutive MLS Cup Playoffs appearances in 2026.

Off the field, the Chicago Fire Foundation, internationally recognized as ESPN's 2019 Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year, has invested more than $10 million back to the community to enhance the lives of disadvantaged youth throughout Chicagoland. For more information, visit chicagofirefc.com.

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Chicago Fire FC Sets a New Standard for Luxury Sports Hospitality at McDonald's Park

CONTACT: Ali Barzyk Chicago Fire FC 410-652-4123...