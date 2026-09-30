Cribl Announces 2026 Customer Award Winners Leading The Way In Telemetry And AI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Moody's, ServiceNow, and Prudential Financial among organizations recognized with the inaugural Cribl GOAT Customer Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cribl, the AI Platform for Telemetry, today announced the winners of its first Cribl GOAT Customer Awards at CriblCon 2026. The awards recognize organizations and partners that are using Cribl to take control of their telemetry data, operate at massive scale, prepare for AI-driven workflows, and help their companies succeed.

The 2026 Cribl GOAT Customer Award winners are:



Data in Control: Moody's

Scale Without Limits: ServiceNow

AI Acceleration: Prudential Financial and University of Nebraska Partner Innovation: Blackwood Associates

"Our customers run some of the most demanding environments in the world, and this year's winners are setting the standard for what great Security and IT look like," said Abby Strong, Chief Customer Officer at Cribl. "They've taken control of their data and put it to work on the problems that matter most to their business. We're proud to celebrate them, and we're excited to keep building with them for whatever comes next."

To learn more about the Cribl GOAT Customer Awards and this year's winners, visit .

About Cribl

Cribl is the AI Platform for Telemetry, purpose-built for IT and security data. Cribl's platform is a single, shared infrastructure that powers its own SIEM, observability, AI SOC, and other solutions, alongside custom applications people and AI agents build on top of it. Cribl provides a control plane to route and govern AI traffic, protect sensitive data, and monitor AI usage, cost, performance, and risk, so they can investigate issues and take action faster. Trusted by over half of the Fortune 100, Cribl gives IT and security teams the choice, control, and flexibility to build custom tools, run ready-made solutions, or route data anywhere, without paying to store it twice. Founded in 2018, Cribl is remote-first with an office in San Francisco.

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