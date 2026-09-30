HONA INVESTORS: Contact Kirby Mcinerney LLP About The Securities Fraud Lawsuit Filed On Behalf Of Honeywell Aerospace Inc. Shareholders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors who purchased Honeywell Aerospace Inc. (“Honeywell Aerospace” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: HONA) securities to contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below by, to discuss your rights or interests in the securities fraud class action at no cost.

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What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of June 29, 2026 and September 1, 2026, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges that Honeywell Aerospace made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) a small percentage of the Company's suppliers had a“disproportionate impact” on sales; (ii) those suppliers were suffering supply constraints; (iii) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material unfavorable impact on sales and profitability; and (iv) the Company was under investigation for potential violations of the False Claims Act for failing to comply with cybersecurity requirements for government contracts.

On August 5, 2026, Honeywell Aerospace announced its second quarter 2026 financial results, reporting that net income fell 70% year-over-year and adjusted earnings per share declined 32% year-over-year. The Company reported net income of $256 million, well below consensus estimates expecting $684 million. Additionally, Honeywell Aerospace slashed its full year 2026 guidance and reduced its expected year-over-year EBIT growth from 7%-10% to flat 3%. The Company attributed these financial results to the fact that“[o]ur supply base has not been able to ramp in the manner we were expecting earlier this year,” with President and CEO James Currier stating,“We faced supply chain constraints in the first quarter that resulted in factory volume growth below expectations... I underestimated how long it would take to implement and see traction from the corrective measures we had taken and are taking.” On this news, the price of Honeywell Aerospace shares declined by $47.17 per share, or approximately 31.16%, from $203.64 per share on August 5, 2026 to close at $156.47 on August 6, 2026.

On September 1, 2026, the Justice Department announced that the Company agreed to“pay over $2 million to settle False Claims Act allegations of failing to comply with cybersecurity requirements in a U.S. Department of Defense contract.” On this news, the price of the Honeywell Aerospace shares declined by $3.87 per share, or approximately 2.45%, from $158.11 per share on August 31, 2026 to close at $154.24 per share on September 1, 2026.

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What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Honeywell Aerospace securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

Courts do not consider lead plaintiff applications submitted after the relevant deadline. The lead plaintiff oversees the litigation on behalf of the class and may influence key decisions, including litigation strategy and settlement. Courts regularly appoint individual investors as lead plaintiffs, not only institutions. Learn more about the lead plaintiff process and eligibility requirements here.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

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Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





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