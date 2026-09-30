ESET Evolves Portfolio For The AI Era - Delivering Effortless Cybersecurity As A Service

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Designed for businesses of all sizes, the new ESET PROTECT portfolio wraps innovative AI Security, cyber warranty, cybersecurity awareness training and more into simplified, dynamic bundles

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, today launched the new ESET PROTECT portfolio – designed for the AI era to simplify cybersecurity for businesses of all sizes. These investments expand on ESET's AI-native portfolio as an all-in-one offering that secures AI use, reduces the burden of security operations, trains employees to identify threats, addresses business risks before attacks arise, and strengthens resilience.

As organizations rapidly adopt AI tools and autonomous agents-often without IT oversight-ESET has continued to expand its portfolio to help customers secure AI itself, reducing the security and compliance blind spots created by shadow AI. By bundling cutting-edge AI security solutions directly into all ESET PROTECT tiers, the offering ensures even the smallest businesses can improve their cyber posture while embracing innovation.

“Managed detection and response used to be built for big enterprises with big budgets," said Ryan Grant, Country Manager, U.S. and Canada, at ESET North America.“But today – with the influx of scalable AI-powered threats and increased AI usage across the workplace – an organization's threat parameters have expanded rapidly in scale and complexity. With this launch, ESET is bringing effortless cybersecurity-as-a-service to businesses of every size, with twenty-four-seven monitoring, automated threat containment, new AI security features, and real experts behind it - all without the overhead.”

Today's reimagined portfolio is more than a product update; it is a shift toward a cybersecurity-as-a-service model that helps businesses achieve stronger proactive protection with less complexity, fewer operational demands, and direct access to expert support.

The ESET PROTECT portfolio, with new pricing and expanded to support smaller businesses, is offered in three tiers:



ESET PROTECT Core establishes a new baseline of protection for all customers by securing their AI stacks, while also protecting against ransomware and phishing, and offering comprehensive protection against zero-day threats. Available for 5 seats and above.

ESET PROTECT Premium enables autonomous MDR response to stop threats at machine speed, delivering a high-value threat monitoring and containment service supervised by ESET security experts 24/7. Available for 10 seats and above. ESET PROTECT Ultimate the highest level of managed detection and response for advanced environments, enabling live contact with ESET's threat-hunting team, and delivering threat analysis and remediation as an enterprise-grade solution. Available for 10 seats and above.



To address an AI era, these offerings include AI Agent Security, AI Behavioral Monitoring and AI Conversation Security. Built by ESET technologists, these AI innovations are proprietary - delivering supply chain security by design and backed by 20 years of AI and ML innovation at ESET. Looking forward, ESET will continue to expand its AI capabilities across threat detection, investigations, threat protection, and security operations, delivering added value to customers through built-in innovations rather than separate add-on solutions. This approach improves cyber resilience – while empowering companies to embrace technological change.

For customers looking for multi-attack vector protection,“Plus” packages are available at each tier to support mail security, MFA, vulnerability and patch management, and more. Based on SMB requirements, they can choose the tier and plus package that meets their unique needs, including:



MDR Guided Onboarding helps customers move from purchase to protection faster while ensuring deployments are aligned with ESET best practices from day one. By reducing setup complexity and implementation risk, organizations can begin rapidly realizing the benefits of MDR with greater confidence.

ESET Cybersecurity Awareness Training enabling companies with comprehensive online resources to educate, test, and improve cyber resilience of employees. Designed to meet NIS2, HIPAA, PCI, SOX, GDPR, and CCPA compliance requirements, as well as insurance requirements, ESET delivers gamified solutions for organizations of all sizes. Cyber Warranty delivered in partnership with Cysurance, provides an added layer of financial and operational assurance to ESET customers. Offers financial coverage up to 1 million USD for ESET customers.



“This new portfolio reflects our long-term commitment to closing the AI security gap and ensuring that security remains central to AI innovation. By combining advanced AI capabilities with human oversight, we aim to help businesses adopt AI safely and confidently,” added Grant.

This new AI-native PROTECT portfolio is being made available first to customers in the United States, Italy and Slovakia – with other global markets bring rolled out in a phased launch plan (details on today's global launches here ).

Learn more about the new ESET PROTECT offerings at .

About ESET®

ESET protects organizations, critical infrastructure, and individuals, helping them build digital resilience and confidence in an increasingly AI-driven world. With more than 35 years of cybersecurity expertise, over 25 years of AI innovation, and 11 global R&D centers, ESET develops proprietary technologies designed to protect against evolving cyber threats and secure the broader AI ecosystem. Grounded in scientific rigor and taking a preemptive approach to security, ESET delivers effortless protection that remains under expert human oversight. Headquartered in the European Union and privately owned, ESET protects millions of users and more than 500,000 organizations across 178 countries. Committed to responsible AI and customer trust, ESET protects the progress that technology enables. For more information, visit or follow ESET's social media, podcasts, and blogs.

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