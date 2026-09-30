Cambridge Management Group Celebrates 20 Years Of Trusted Property Management With Recent San Diego TV Features

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Family- and woman-owned San Diego property management company marks two decades of service as local media spotlight its expertise, longevity and commitment to property owners

San Diego, CA., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twenty years of experience, family-driven values and a reputation built on trust are putting Cambridge Management Group, Inc. in the local spotlight as the San Diego-based property management company celebrates a major milestone and a growing presence in the media.

Cambridge Management Group recently appeared in two San Diego television features, FOX 5 and KUSI, highlighting both the company's 20-year anniversary and its expertise in helping property owners successfully navigate an increasingly complex Southern California rental market.

The appearances included FOX 5 The Localist“Property Management Tips for Owners,” which gave Cambridge an opportunity to share valuable insights for rental property owners, as well as KUSI's Good Business San Diego“Celebrating 20 Years of Trusted Property Management,” spotlighting the company's longevity and continued presence in the San Diego community.

Together, the features reinforce what Cambridge Management Group has spent two decades building: a reputation as a knowledgeable, accountable and trusted resource for San Diego property owners.

“Celebrating 20 years in business is incredibly meaningful to our family because Cambridge has always been built on trust, accountability and the relationships we have with our clients,” says Kenra Bork, Co-Owner of Cambridge Management Group.“Property owners are entrusting us with some of their most valuable assets, and we have never taken that responsibility lightly. We're proud that after two decades, we've been able to grow while still maintaining the personal, hands-on approach and family values that have been at the heart of Cambridge from the beginning.”

Founded in San Diego and now celebrating 20 years of service, Cambridge Management Group specializes in residential property management, asset management, property repositioning and investment solutions for rental property owners throughout San Diego County. Its services range from marketing and tenant placement to rent collection, compliance, maintenance coordination and long-term asset strategy.

What distinguishes Cambridge, however, extends beyond its services.

As a family- and woman-owned business, Cambridge Management Group has grown while maintaining the personal accountability and relationship-driven philosophy often associated with a family business. Rather than treating properties simply as units under management, the company approaches decisions from an owner's perspective, focusing on protecting investments, improving performance and creating long-term value.

That approach has become increasingly important as California property owners face a rental environment shaped by changing regulations, compliance requirements, maintenance costs and shifting market conditions. Cambridge combines hands-on local experience with the systems and professional oversight needed to help owners manage those challenges with greater confidence.

The company's recent television appearances represent more than media recognition; they reflect Cambridge's emergence as a trusted local voice on property management issues affecting San Diego owners and investors.

20 Years of Trust Built One Relationship at a Time

Reaching the 20-year milestone is particularly significant in an industry where trust is paramount. Property owners entrust management companies with valuable assets, tenant relationships, financial responsibilities and decisions that can have lasting implications for their investments.

For Cambridge, earning that trust has meant emphasizing transparent owner communication, proactive property operations, regulatory awareness and genuine accountability.

The company works with clients ranging from individual rental property owners to multi-unit investors, ownership groups and asset managers, providing a level of service designed to adapt as an owner's portfolio and needs evolve.

“Our success over the past 20 years has come from putting ourselves in our clients' shoes and treating every property as if it were our own investment,” says Kayla Roeder, Co-Owner of Cambridge Management Group.“As the San Diego rental market continues to evolve, our goal is to be the trusted resource owners can turn to for experience, transparency and guidance. We're extremely grateful for the relationships we've built throughout the community, and we're excited to carry those same values into Cambridge's next 20 years.”

Cambridge's story is also deeply connected to the community it serves. Over the past two decades, the company has built its business in San Diego while emphasizing responsible business practices, community involvement and partnerships supporting causes ranging from local youth and sustainability to pet rescue.

As Cambridge Management Group enters its next chapter, its recent media exposure provides an opportunity to celebrate where the company has been while introducing more San Diego property owners to the experience and values behind the Cambridge name.

After 20 years, the company's philosophy remains straightforward: protect the property, serve the owner and earn the relationship through performance and trust.

For property owners looking for experienced, locally based management, Cambridge Management Group offers consultations to discuss property management needs and long-term investment objectives.

About Cambridge Management Group, Inc.

Cambridge Management Group, Inc. is a privately held, family- and woman-owned San Diego real estate firm specializing in residential property management, asset management, property repositioning and investment solutions. For 20 years, Cambridge has helped rental property owners throughout San Diego County protect their investments, improve operations and maximize rental income. From single rental properties to growing portfolios, Cambridge combines local market knowledge, regulatory discipline, transparent communication and owner-level thinking to deliver comprehensive property management solutions.





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