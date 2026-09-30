Lake Mills Area School District Partners With Edustaff To Keep Today's Learning Connected To Tomorrow's Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAKE MILLS, Wis., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lake Mills Area School District has selected Edustaff to support substitute staffing across the district, strengthening day-to-day workforce coverage in support of its mission of 'Preparing all of today's students for tomorrow's opportunities.'

That mission depends on instructional momentum. When employees are absent, schools need qualified substitutes who can step in quickly, follow classroom plans, and help students remain engaged. By partnering with Edustaff, Lake Mills is adding dedicated staffing capacity to protect that continuity across elementary, middle, and high school learning environments.

Lake Mills serves students from the city and surrounding area through Lake Mills Elementary School, Lake Mills Middle School, and Lake Mills High School. The district pairs strong academic programming with opportunities in music, athletics, drama, and extracurricular activities, making reliable staffing important across a broad range of student experiences.

“Lake Mills has a clear forward-looking mission, and substitute staffing is one of the behind-the-scenes systems that helps make that mission possible every day. Our focus is to make sure an absence does not have to become a disruption. We are excited to support a district that is so intentional about preparing students for what comes next.”

- Derek Vogel, Chief Executive Officer, Edustaff

Edustaff and district leaders will coordinate recruiting, onboarding, and substitute support so applicants have a clear entry point and schools have a more dependable source of daily coverage. The partnership is intended to strengthen staffing across classrooms and other eligible support roles as needs arise.

About Lake Mills Area School District

Lake Mills Area School District serves students from the City of Lake Mills and surrounding areas through Lake Mills Elementary School, Lake Mills Middle School, and Lake Mills High School. Its mission is 'Preparing all of today's students for tomorrow's opportunities,' and its vision is 'A community passionate about inspiring all learners.' Learn more at .

About Edustaff

Edustaff is a premier educational staffing company dedicated to connecting school districts with qualified substitute teachers, paraprofessionals, and support personnel. With a mission to support student achievement, Edustaff partners with districts across the country to deliver flexible, reliable, and compliant staffing solutions. For more information, visit .

Contact Information

Edustaff Public Relations

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(877) 974-6338

