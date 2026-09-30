QFIN CLASS ACTION ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Qfin Holdings (NASDAQ: QFIN) Investors Of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Deadline On November 30, 2026

If you purchased or acquired securities in Qfin between March 18, 2026 and August 25, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).







NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Qfin Holdings, Inc. (“Qfin” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: QFIN) and reminds investors of the November 30, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See .

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Defendants had overstated the resiliency and stability of Qfin's business and financial results despite regulatory changes; (2) Defendants likewise downplayed the true scope and severity of the negative impact that regulatory headwinds were likely to have, and were already having, on the Company's business and financial results; and (3) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On August 25, 2026, after the market closed, Qfin released its second quarter 2026 financial results. Among other items, the Company reported that total net revenue fell 31.6% year-over-year to RMB 3.57 billion, significantly missing consensus estimates. Furthermore, net income plummeted 76.8% year-over-year, heavily impacted by an unexpected RMB 500 million tax expense. Management also issued disappointing forward guidance, projecting a 67% to 73% year-over-year drop in Q3 non-GAAP net income due to rising funding costs and systemic liquidity shocks in the Chinese consumer credit market.

On this news, Qfin's American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") price fell $2.18 per ADR, or 18.91%, to close at $9.35 per ADR on August 26, 2026.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Qfin's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Qfin class action, go to /QFIN call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for Investors Regarding the Qfin Securities Class Action Lawsuit:

What is the Qfin securities fraud lawsuit about?

The lawsuit alleges Qfin misled investors by overstating the resiliency and stability of its business and financial results while downplaying the impact of regulatory headwinds.

Who may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit?

Investors who purchased or acquired Qfin Holdings (NASDAQ: QFIN) securities between March 18, 2026 and August 25, 2026 may be eligible if they suffered losses.

What is a lead plaintiff, and how can I seek appointment?

A lead plaintiff represents the proposed class during the litigation. Eligible investors must file a motion with the court by November 30, 2026. Investors may participate without serving as lead plaintiff.

Why should investors contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP?

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP has represented investors in securities litigation for decades and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders. Investors who purchased Qfin securities during the Class Period may contact the firm to discuss their legal rights, potential claims, and the lead plaintiff process at no cost or obligation.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP ( ). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

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