Complete Care White Paper Examines Cost Of Care Following Motor Vehicle Accidents

New report explores how structured outpatient recovery pathways may support care coordination, functional recovery and management of downstream costs.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Complete Care Centers, LLC has released a new white paper examining the clinical, operational and financial impact of motor vehicle accident (MVA) recovery on primary care practices and healthcare organizations.The report, Managing Cost of Care After Motor Vehicle Accidents: A Primary Care Perspective, examines the challenges that may arise when responsibility for a patient's recovery is unclear following an emergency department, urgent care or primary care encounter.Patients recovering from MVAs may require rehabilitation, imaging, specialty evaluation and ongoing follow-up care. Without a coordinated recovery pathway, care may become fragmented, potentially contributing to treatment delays, duplicated services and increased coordination demands."Structured recovery pathways can help establish clearer accountability, improve communication among providers and give patients a more coordinated approach to care," said Dr. Adam Boylan, chief clinical officer at Complete Care.The white paper presents an illustrative financial model of $20,973 in treatment costs, $10,000 in personal injury protection (PIP) coverage and additional chronic-pain management. Under the model's assumptions, the scenario results in more than $12,000 in potential downstream costs beyond available PIP benefits. The example is intended to illustrate potential financial exposure and does not predict costs for an individual patient, provider or practice.The report outlines a structured outpatient recovery approach centered on timely access, comprehensive evaluation, multidisciplinary coordination, functional monitoring, PCP communication and clear accountability throughout recovery.It also summarizes outcomes from 100 completed Complete Care MVA cases. At final evaluation, 69% to 84% of spinal range-of-motion measurements were within normal-limits, and 90% of patients with documented strength deficits demonstrated improvements. These internal, uncontrolled findings do not establish causation, comparative effectiveness, utilization reduction or cost savings.The report encourages healthcare leaders to consider a central question: Who is accountable for a patient's recovery after the initial accident encounter, and what are the implications when that responsibility is unclear?To learn more about Complete Care's approach to post-accident recovery download“Managing Cost of Care After Motor Vehicle Accidents: A Primary Care Perspective” at clinical-white-papers/About Complete CareComplete Care is a multidisciplinary healthcare organization providing integrated injury care services throughout Florida. Through a coordinated network of medical providers, rehabilitation team and diagnostic services, Complete Care helps patients recover from injuries while supporting continuity of care and improved clinical outcomes.

Hue Lien Duxbury

Complete Care Centers, LLC

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Complete Care White Paper Examines Cost of Care Following Motor Vehicle Accidents News Provided By Complete Care Centers, LLC September 30, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Law



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